Despicable Me 4 brings back franchise mainstays Steve Carrell and Miranda Cosgrove alongside a cast of newcomers like Joey King and Will Ferrell.

Universal Pictures and Illumination once again push Gru to the spotlight in the fourth installment of their hit animated franchise, as it sees the titular anti-hero introducing a new baby, Gru Jr, while also protecting him and the rest of his family from a dangerous enemy from his past.

Despicable Me 4 premiered in theaters on July 3.

Every Main Voice Actor & Character in Despicable Me 4

Steve Carell - Gru

Steve Carell & Gru

Steve Carell returns to lead the stellar voice actor lineup of Despicable Me 4 as Gru.

In the latest movie, Gru has to deal with the complex challenges of parenthood and a revenge-seeking enemy who threatens to destroy everything that he has built.

This is on top of his responsibility to protect the world from other villains as an undercover agent of the Anti-Villain League.

Carrell has many iconic roles in the past, such as playing Michael Scott in The Office, Evan in Evan Almighty, and Mitch Kessler in The Morning Show.

Kristen Wiig - Lucy Wilde

Kristen Wiig & Lucy

Lucy Wilde (voiced by Kristen Wiig) is Gru's wife who will do anything in her power to protect her husband and their kids as a new villain emerges from the shadows.

Lucy, who is a former villain herself, is capable of protecting herself from harm due to her expert fighting skills and high-level intellect.

Wiig has over 100 credits to her name, with memorable roles in Wonder Woman 1984, Palm Royale, and Bridesmaids.

Will Ferrell - Maxime Le Mal

Will Ferrell & Maxime

Bringing Despicable Me 4's main villain, Maxime Le Mal, to life is Will Ferrell.

Maxime is Gru's former high school classmate who holds a grudge against him for stealing his act in a talent show back in the day.

He escapes prison with the help of his girlfriend with one goal in mind: destroy Gru's life and start with his newborn baby, Gru Jr., by turning him into a cockroach hybrid (yes, it is true).

In an appearance on The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna in June 2024, Ferrell admitted that he had never seen any of the past Despicable Me movies and spin-offs, pointing out that he "didn't even know who Gru was."

Ferrell is a veteran comedian who previously appeared in notable movies such as Anchorman, Daddy's Home, The Last Man on Earth. The actor also reunites with Steve Carrell after appearing in four episodes of The Office as Deangelo Vickers.

Miranda Cosgrove - Margo

Miranda Cosgrove & Margo

Miranda Cosgrove is back as the voice of Margo in Despicable Me 4.

Margo is Gru's eldest adopted daughter who has grown to love and understand Gru's other life as a villain and eventual hero. She is also protective of her sisters, Edith and Agnes.

In the movie, her undercover persona is "Bree Cunningham" and she uses this alias to help Gru and the others hide from Maxime.

Cosgrove is best known for her role as Carly Shay in over 90 episodes of iCarly. The actress also appeared in School of Rock, Mother of the Bride, and Crowded.

Pierre Coffin - Minions

Pierre Coffin & Minions

Voicing the adorable yet sometimes annoying group of minions in the Despicable Me franchise is Pierre Coffin. He also serves as co-director of all four movies in the franchise.

The minions continue to serve as Gru's loyal servants and five of them are involved in a mega transition as the Anti-Villain League infuses them with superpowers.

Aside from Despicable Me movies, Coffin has voiced the lovable minions in various projects like Minions, Banana, and Orientation Day.

Dana Gaier - Edith

Dana Gaier & Edith

Dana Gaier lends her voice to Edith, one of Gru's adopted daughters and Margo and Agnes' sister.

Edith is known for her no-nonsense attitude and brave personality who also helps Gru and Lucy take care of the family. In the movie, Edith's undercover persona is Blair Cunningham.

Gaier's other notable credits include 30 Rock, On My Block, and Ernesto's Manifesto.

Madison Polan - Agnes

Madison Polan & Agnes

Rounding out Gru's adopted daughters is the adorable Agnes (voiced by Madison Polan).

Agnes is an innocent yet smart kid who is known for her love for unicorns and ballet. One notable scene in the trailer also sees Agnes not complying with Gru's request to lie since she believes it is a bad trait.

Agnes' undercover persona is Britney Cunningham.

Polan replaces Nev Scharrel who voiced Agnes in Despicable Me 3. The actress' other major credit is voicing Agnes in a short titled Midnight Mission.

Joey King - Poppy Prescott

Joey King & Poppy

One of the newcomers to the world of Despicable Me is Joey King as Poppy Prescott.

Poppy is Gru and Lucy's new neighbor in their undercover residence who instantly recognizes Gru since she is a big fan of him during his villain days.

Poppy admires Gru and she wants to be like him someday. However, her admiration leads to trouble since she threatens to blow Gru's cover unless he helps her steal a popular mascot at her high school.

King is best known for starring in all three Kissing Booth movies on Netflix. The actress also appeared in Bullet Train, The Act, and We Were the Lucky Ones.

Sofía Vergara - Valentina

Sofía Vergara & Valentina

Sofía Vergara is part of Despicable Me 4's voice cast as Valentina, Maxime's girlfriend who helps him escape from prison to gain revenge against Gru.

Valentina also assists Maxime to kidnap Gru Jr. so that they can use him against Gru by turning the baby into a cockroach hybrid.

Modern Family fans may recognize Vergara for her role as Gloria in the hit sitcom. The actress also has credits in Griselda, Chef, and Hot Pursuit.

Stephen Colbert - Perry Prescott

Stephen Colbert & Perry

Stephen Colbert joins the voice cast as Perry Prescott, Poppy's tennis-loving father and Gru and Lucy's new neighbor while undercover.

Colbert currently serves as the host of his CBS talk show, Late Night with Stephen Colbert. As an actor, Colbert previously appeared in Exit 57, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Saturday Night Live.

Chloe Fineman - Patsy Prescott

Chloe Fineman & Patsy

Patsy Prescott (voiced by Chloe Fineman) is Perry's loving and high-class wife and Poppy's mother who grows fond of Gru and Lucy's new (yet temporary) life in her neighborhood.

Speaking with Hollywood Insider, Fineman described the voice that she developed for her Despicable Me 4 character as something that sounded like "the cousin of Meryl Streep."

Fineman is known for her roles in Search Party, High Fidelity, and Megalopolis. She is also a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Tara Strong - Gru Jr.

Tara Strong & Gru Jr.

Veteran voice actress Tara Strong joins the fun world of Despicable Me as Gru Jr., Gru and Lucy's new baby boy.

Gru Jr. has been Maxime and Valentina's target from the get-go as they attempt to kidnap him to gain revenge against Gru. Doing so would allow them to turn Gru Jr. into a cockroach hybrid and use him against his father.

Strong voiced many notable characters in the past, such as Timmy Turner in The Fairly OddParents, Miss Minutes in Loki, and Bubbles in Powerpuff Girls.

Steve Coogan - Silas Ramsbottom

Steve Coogan & Silas

Steve Coogan returns to voice Silas Ramsbottom, the former director of the Anti-Villain League who comes out of retirement to warn Gru and Lucy about the impending threat of Maxime and Valentina.

Coogan has credits in Philomena, Alan Partridge, and 24 Hour Party People.

Despicable Me 4 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

