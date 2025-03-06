As Despicable Me 4 continues to captivate young audiences on streaming, fans are already eager to know what's next for the beloved animated franchise.

The Despicable Me franchise began in 2010 with the release of the original film, introducing the villains of Gru and his adorable yellow minions. Following the success of the first film, Universal has expanded with three sequels, as well as two Minions spin-offs.

Despicable Me 4 brought back beloved characters like Gru and Lucy, voiced by Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, while introducing new villains, such as Maxime Le Mal, played by Will Ferrell. Now, the next chapter of the Despicable Me franchise is coming next year.

The Next Chapter of Despicable Me

The Despicable Me franchise is showing no signs of slowing down, with its next installment set to arrive through the upcoming third Minions movie.

Illumination and Univeral Pictures officially scheduled Minions 3 to debut on July 1, 2026, serving as a bridge between Despicable Me 4 and the inevitable continuation of the main series.

The threequel is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets) and directed by Oscar nominee Pierre Coffin, who helmed the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions spinoff.

Coffin, who has provided the Minions' signature gibberish since their debut in 2010, returns to voice the mischievous creatures once again. The film is being produced by franchise architect Chris Meledandri alongside Bill Ryan (The Super Mario Bros. Movie).

As one of the most lucrative animated franchises, Despicable Me and its Minions spinoffs have collectively earned over $5 billion worldwide. The franchise's latest installment, Despicable Me 4, was a box office success and made its way to Netflix U.S. on February 28 (slightly earlier than previously predicted), continuing the series' tradition of strong performance both theatrically and in streaming.

Given the ongoing popularity of Gru and his Minions, with new theming recently added to Universal Orlando Resort, Minions 3 will likely serve as another global hit.

What's Next for Despicable Me?

With Despicable Me 4 proving that audiences still have an appetite for Gru's antics, speculation about a fifth mainline installment is already underway.

Director Chris Renaud has hinted to Variety that a follow-up is certainly possible, suggesting they need to "cover some fresh territory" in a Despicable Me 5:

"If we come up with a good story and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible."

Given the franchise's track record, it seems likely that Despicable Me 5 will materialize in the coming years, continuing Gru's ever-evolving adventures.

However, one direction the franchise will likely never take is a live-action adaptation. Renaud dismissed the idea to Deadline outright, saying, "God, I hope not," when asked about the possibility of a live-action Minions or Despicable Me project.

Unlike Disney's trend of remaking animated classics in live-action, Illumination seems committed to keeping its flagship franchise in the animated realm, where its exaggerated cartoon humor thrives. Even though Universal and DreamWorks are now dipping their toes in the live-action remakes with How To Train Your Dragon.

With more sequels and potential spin-offs in the pipeline, the Despicable Me universe is set to expand further while staying true to its animated roots.

Minions 3 hits theaters on July 1, 2026.