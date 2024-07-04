As The Garfield Movie prepares to depart theaters, audiences are learning when the lasagna-loving house cat arrives on digital and streaming.

Inspired by Jim Davis's Garfield comic strip, Sony Pictures' The Garfield Movie showed Garfield, voiced by Chris Pratt, reuniting with his street cat father, Vic, before being whisked along on an adventure.

When Will 2024's Garfield Movie Release on Digital?

When to Stream confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that The Garfield Movie will be available for digital purchase on Tuesday, July 9.

This means 46 days will separate the animated film's May 24 theatrical debut and its digital homecoming.

To date, the family-friendly Sony flick has earned $240 million at the box office worldwide.

When Will 2024's Garfield Movie Begin Streaming?

As covered by The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, The Garfield Movie was included in Sony's streaming rights deal with Netflix and Disney.

The deal granted Netflix exclusive "pay 1 window" streaming rights for 18 months. Afterward, Disney will receive "pay 2 window" streaming rights to stream the film on Disney+ and Hulu and for Disney to broadcast it on its television networks.

The question now is when The Garfield Movie will begin its 18-month run on Netflix, and previous Sony film releases may hold the answer.

For reference, the following is a list of past Sony productions and their various release dates:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse : Theatrical: June 2, 2023 Digital: August 8, 2023 (62 days after theatrical) Netflix: October 31, 2023 (151 days after theatrical)

: No Hard Feelings : Theatrical: June 23, 2023 Digital: August 15, 2023 (53 days after theatrical) Netflix: October 22, 2023 (121 days after theatrical)

: The Equalizer 3 : Theatrical: September 1, 2023 Digital: October 3, 2023 (32 days after theatrical) Netflix: January 1, 2024 (122 days after theatrical)

: Anyone But You : Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Digital: February 20, 2024 (60 days after theatrical) Netflix: April 23, 2024 (123 days after theatrical)

: Madame Web : Theatrical: February 14, 2024 Digital: March 15, 2024 (30 days after theatrical) Netflix: May 14, 2024 (90 days after theatrical)

While there have been outliers, based on past precedent, The Garfield Movie will likely utilize that average 120-day window, similar to Anyone But You and Equalizer 3.

If so, fans can expect The Garfield Movie to begin streaming on Netflix around September 20, 2024, and on Disney+ and Hulu around March 2026.

