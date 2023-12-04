The Garfield Movie, a 2024 animated film from Sony Pictures, features an impressive cast of franchise stars.

Set to release May 24, 2024, and inspired by Jim Davis's comic strip, The Garfield Movie follows the lazy, lasagna-loving cat Garfield as he embarks on an adventure with his estranged, street cat father named Vic.

The Garfield Movie is the third theatrical Garfield film but only the second to feature a brand-new cast of actors voicing the classic comic strip characters.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Garfield Movie

Chris Pratt - Garfield

Chris Pratt

Not only is Chris Pratt a familiar face in live-action franchises, such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, but his voice is becoming equally familiar in the world of animated blockbusters having voiced Emmet in The Lego Movie and Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

For The Garfield Movie, Pratt voices the cynical but pampered Garfield himself as he gets to know his father but with his fellow house pet, Odie, in tow.

Harvey Guillén - Odie

Harvey Guillén

Voicing the loveable but somewhat simple-minded yellow dog Odie is Harvey Guillén.

In addition to voicing Odie, Guillén recently appeared in Blue Beetle, Wish, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Samuel L. Jackson - Vic

Samuel L. Jackson

Following his roles in Secret Invasion and The Marvels, Samuel L. Jackson provides the voice for Vic, Garfield's long-lost, street-smart father.

While Jackson is best known for his live-action roles, he's no stranger to voice acting having lent his voice for Frozone for The Incredibles, Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Clone Wars movie, and Nick Fury in What If...?

Nicholas Hoult - Jon Arbuckle

Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult will bring Jon Arbuckle, Garfield and Odie's owner, to life in The Garfield Movie.

In addition to his Renfield and playing Hank McCoy/Beast in Dark Phoenix and Days of Future Past, James Gunn has cast Hoult as Lex Luthor for 2025's Superman: Legacy.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham

While Hannah Waddingham's character in The Garfield Movie has yet to be revealed, the actress has appeared in Game of Thrones, Sex Education, and won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Ted Lasso.

Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames

Another actor whose Garfield character remains under wraps is Samuel L. Jackson's Pulp Fiction co-star, Ving Rhames, whose big-screen roles range from the Mission Impossible franchise to Lilo and Stitch.

Cecily Strong

Cecily Strong

In addition to her tenure on Saturday Night Live and Schmigadoon!, Cecily Strong recently voiced the character of Ms. Malkin in the animated Netflix film, Leo.

Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein

Best known for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, and for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Brett Goldstein's Garfield character has yet to be announced.

But in addition to co-creating Shrinking, Brett Goldstein recently appeared as Hercules in Thor: Love and Thunder, hinting at his possible future within the MCU.

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang

The award-winning Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang has a history of live-action and voice acting roles, including Monsters at Work, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

The Garfield Movie arrives in theaters on May 24, 2024.