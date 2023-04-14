Every Upcoming Chris Pratt Movie & TV Show After Super Mario Bros.

After portraying some of pop culture's most memorable characters, Chris Pratt looks to continue the streak in his upcoming projects in theaters and on the small screen.

Pratt has transitioned into one of Hollywood's top leading men, spearheading notable franchises such as the MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, as well as original hits like The LEGO Movie and Amazon Prime's The Tomorrow War.

In 2022, the actor was featured in notable Marvel projects, joining Chris Hemsworth briefly in Thor: Love and Thunder and being pushed to the forefront in The Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special. After an impressive showing as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Pratt is poised for more success.

Chris Pratt's Next Movies & TV Shows

1.) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel

Chris Pratt is set to return as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord for what might be his final mission in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Marketing for the MCU threequel heavily featured the Guardians' leader, indicating that he will be the one to rally the team to save Rocket Raccoon from the High Evolutionary.

It remains to be seen if Vol. 3 will indeed serve as Pratt's Marvel retirement, but the actor emphasized his desire to "put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment" and to take it in properly.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres in theaters on Friday, May 5.

2.) Garfield

Sony Pictures

Much to the surprise of some fans, Sony Animation tapped Chris Pratt as the voice of Garfield. The upcoming animated movie will feature a team-up between Pratt as the titular character and Samuel L. Jackson as the voice of Garfield's father, Vic.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Pratt's involvement as the titular lasagna-loving cat may end up boosting the anticipation for the movie due to his rousing popularity.

Garfield is eyeing a theatrical premiere on February 16, 2024.

3.) The Electric State

The Electric State

The Electric State will reunite Chris Pratt with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The upcoming Netflix movie features an all-star cast, with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Mackie, and Giancarlo Esposito joining Pratt.

The movie is based on Simon Stålenhag’s graphic novel of the same name, and it will be adapted for the screen by Captain America: The Winter Soldier scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The movie revolves around an alternate United States where a civil war has broken out between humans and robots.

Pratt will portray Keats, a smuggler that Brown's character Michelle meets during her journey to find her brother.

4.) The Terminal List - Season 2

Amazon Studios

Last February, Prime Video renewed The Terminal List for a second season, indicating that Chris Pratt's James Reece will make his return to the small screen.

Pratt, via Prime Video, teased that Season 2 will be "even more intense and action-packed than the first."

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The Terminal List follows Pratt's James Reece, a SEAL commander as he uncovers a military conspiracy that goes all the way to the top in order to seek revenge on the people responsible for the deaths of his unit.

The Terminal List Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video. Season 2 has yet to receive a release date.

5.) The Terminal List Prequel Show

Amazon Studios

In addition to The Terminal List Season 2, Prime Video also announced an untitled prequel show set in the same universe that will follow Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards.

Chris Pratt confirmed that he will reprise his role as James Reece in the untitled spinoff series, promising fans that "it will be just as thrilling and engaging" as The Terminal List:

"And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

The Terminal List prequel series has no release date yet.

6.) Cowboy Ninja Viking

Cowboy Ninja Viking

Universal tapped Chris Pratt to headline Cowboy Ninja Viking, but a past report from 2018 indicated that the movie was delayed indefinitely due to script issues.

Alongside Pratt, Cowboy Ninja Viking was supposed to feature Priyanka Chopra as its female lead and was initially slated to open on June 28, 2019.

Cowboy Ninja Viking explores a counter-intelligence unit formed by psychotherapist Dr. Sebastian Ghislain who transforms agents known as Triplets.

Fans can catch Chris Pratt next when he returns as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on Friday, May 5.