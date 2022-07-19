Thor: Love and Thunder's Hercules Actor Addresses His MCU Future

Thor: Love and Thunder has finally hit theaters worldwide, and audiences around the globe have gotten to experience Taika Waititi’s second outing with Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder. Sure, it may have suffered one of the worst second weekend Box Office drops in MCU history and had one of Marvel’s lowest CinemaScores (a B+ to be precise), but there’s still plenty to love about the film. One of the many bits is none other than the movie’s surprise introduction of Hercules.

In the film’s post-credits scene, Russell Crowe’s Zeus is revealed to be alive and well—at least, healthy enough to spout a solid monologue. Then, as he finishes, the camera cuts to a new figure: Brett Goldstein as the iconic Marvel interpretation of Hercules.

Reportedly, the choice to cast the Ted Lasso star in the role was made by none other than Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Now, the actor has finally commented on his brief time in the MCU so far, and what his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may look like.

Hercules Addresses His Future

Ted Lasso

In an interview with Variety, actor Brett Goldstein commented on his cameo as Hercules in the first post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder.

When asked about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Goldstein noted that he "truly... [knows] nothing," and how at the very least, his very brief appearance in the mid-credits tag "was a fun three seconds:"

“I truly, honestly — this isn’t me lying or being coy — I know nothing,” Goldstein said. “All I know is what I did that day and that’s it. That could be it. It was a fun three seconds.”

The actor revealed that he didn't even tell his mom and dad he was in the film, mostly due to how "Marvel put a chip in [his] neck [and] said 'If you talk about this you're dead"––jokingly, of course.

Goldstein recounted his mom "texting [him] all the way through the film giving [him] a running commentary," to the point where he thought she might miss his big moment:

“I didn’t tell anyone because Marvel put a chip in my neck that said ‘If you talk about this you’re dead... my mom and dad, I sent them a text and said ‘I’ve just seen 'Thor'... I knew it’s not the kind of film they’d see. I said, ‘You should go see it. It’s funny... my mom is texting me all the way through the film giving me a running commentary... I’m like, ‘Just watch the film!’ It gets to the end bit, where it shows Russell Crowe… My mom texts me ‘Russell Crowe’s in it again, he’s very funny.’ I go, ‘Fucking look up at the screen!'”

Goldstein Will (Almost Certainly) Return

Many might feel it silly to hear newcomers to Marvel always claim how their brief scene could be their one and only. Even veterans, like Tom Holland, will try to play off their new appearance as their last—even if it’s very clearly not.

They might not be able to say anything official for legal reasons, but audiences know better. Even if Goldstein truly doesn’t know what might be next, which could very well be the case, his character wasn’t introduced without reason, let alone tasked with killing Chris Hemsworth.

Hercules’ involvement in the MCU could have some exciting implications. While the Thor franchise has long explored what its take on Norse Mythology is, Goldstein’s character could be the gateway for audiences into Marvel’s version of Greek myth. Of course, he’ll have to get over his father’s current set of orders, first.

Then there’s also the fact that the character has been a long-time member of The Avengers. So, whenever the group takes the spotlight again in the future, he could easily be involved in their story, potentially even becoming a member of the team.

Only time will tell what the MCU’s future has in store for Brett Goldstein.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.