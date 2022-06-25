Chris Hemsworth Responds to Rumors He's Done With Marvel

While Thor: Love and Thunder is Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder's fourth solo Marvel film, the movie is also a first in several ways. Not only is this the first time audiences have seen Thor post-Avengers: Endgame; but for Love and Thunder, he's joined by a star-studded ensemble from various films and franchises and, to his surprise, is no longer the one and only Thor.

However, since this is the character's fourth film, and he's one of the last original Avengers who's still active in the MCU, there have been questions about Thor's future moving forward. Plus, there are now rumors that Love and Thunder may be his final bow.

This speculation reached new heights when leading up to the film's premiere, Chris Hemsworth admitted that Marvel's Love and Thunder "may be [his] last."

Now, in the wake of the rising rumors, the actor has elaborated on his intentions and his future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chris Hemsworth Responds to Thor 4 Rumors

When Chris Hemsworth was asked by Extra about whether Thor: Love and Thunder is the actor's final MCU film, he claimed, "I don't know:"

"Every time I play Thor, I'm like, 'This is the last time they let me do it.' So I don't know."

When pressed as to whether he wants to return to the role, Hemsworth cut in, saying, "I love it, I love it. I'll come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage:"

"I love it, I love it. I'll come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage, you know. I love it. My whole career has been based around me playing this character and to come back again and again and play it with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy. And, yeah, we'll see what the fans want, and I don't know, I'm down for whatever is enjoyable and having a good time. That's what this experience in the Marvel world has been for me, so bring it on."

Who's Determining Thor's MCU Future?

For Marvel fans, and especially Thor fans, Chris Hemsworth's assurance that he will "come back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage" is a huge relief.

However, it's also contradictory to what the actor has said before about his MCU future.

In a previous interview, and one that occurred before his recent comment about Thor 4 potentially being his last, Chris Hemsworth commented on his MCU future then, saying that he loves playing Thor but that "I'd like to exit before people tell me to exit."

This is a departure from what he's said now; and given the character's popularity and winning partnership with director Taika Waititi, it's hard to imagine Marvel Studios wanting to retire the actor any time soon.

However, audiences don't yet know what Thor: Love and Thunder has in store, especially since Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor and Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher are involved.

In the meantime, fans will have to wait and see where Thor 4 leaves the OG Avenger and God of Thunder and if the actor's response to Marvel's calls will continue to be "bring it on."

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 8.