New Thor: Love and Thunder Clip Teases Dangers of Christian Bale's Gorr

Marvel Studios' second movie of the year, Thor: Love and Thunder, is closely approaching its release date and is set to bring a star-studded cast into the MCU narrative. Featuring A-list heroes like Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Thors as they go against Christian Bale's terrifying Gorr the God Butcher, the stage is set for something truly epic across the galaxy.

Bale's introduction into the MCU has been highly touted since it was first announced, particularly after he made such an impact playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy. Now, he's already had an effect on his castmates and fellow professionals in Love and Thunder, with director Taika Waititi describing him as the best villain in any Marvel Studios movie to date.

The second full trailer for Thor 4 gave fans the first look at Bale's Gorr as he teased his mission to eliminate all the gods and showed just a hint of how powerful he truly is. Now, as the sequel inches closer to its July 8 release date, Marvel has shared new footage that gives fans more of an idea of what to expect from this terrifying antagonist.

Thor & Jane Shine in Love & Thunder Clips

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson shared the movie's first full clips ahead of its July 8 release worldwide. The first clip features Thor, Jane Foster, Valkyrie, and Korg discussing Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher and the danger he poses to the universe.

Thor and Valkyrie discuss how Gorr "moves through shadows" and is headed to the Shadow Realm, which takes away all color surrounding anybody who goes there. This leads Jane to try to "bring the rainbow" as she shows off her new powers as Thor.

As the quartet debates what to do about Gorr, they decide to go to a place called "Omnipotent City," which is where Russell Crowe's Zeus and the other Greek gods reside.

Marvel Studios

A second clip shows Thor and Korg talking about Jane being his ex-girlfriend and reminiscing about her being "the one that got away" while pining for the reassembled Mjolnir. Thor subtly tries to summon the hammer back to him as it's in Jane's hand, but Stormbreaker comes to him instead.

Both clips can be seen below:

Gorr's Power Teased for MCU Debut

While Gorr doesn't actually appear in this clip, Thor and his team certainly know about his existence by this point in the film as they gather in what appears to be New Asgard.

The biggest reveal here is learning more about where Gorr thrives in the Shadow Realm, which is likely the black and white dimension that fans saw highlighted at the end of the first Love and Thunder trailer. It seems that this realm could play a big role in Gorr's character development, and it could be somewhere that serves as a stage for more than one major battle before the movie comes to an end.

It's also entertaining to see Jane Foster's newfound vigor as the Goddess of Thunder, seemingly ready to utilize her new powers at a moment's notice to help save the world. While Valkyrie notes that she hasn't completely gotten the hang of the job, she appears to be on the right track as she works quite proficiently with the reassembled Mjolnir.

On top of that clip, the second one provides more of director Taika Waititi's classic humor as his Korg and Thor discuss his relationship with Jane. Seeing Thor try to call Mjolnir back is sure to bring some laughs, and based off the clip released a few weeks ago of Thor calling the hammer to him like a pet, that relationship will be one to follow as well.

With the sequel's premiere only a few weeks away and the world premiere event even sooner, this new adventure is close to making its impact felt among the greater MCU.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 8.