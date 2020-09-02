Dark Knight Director Christopher Nolan Shares Excitement for Robert Pattinson's Batman

Audiences recently got their best look yet at the latest iteration of Batman with the release of the new The Batman trailer at DC FanDome. Starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, the new take on Batman looks to bring a darker and grittier approach to the Dark Knight as he faces off against The Penguin, The Riddler and Catwoman.

Reactions were skeptical across the board when Pattinson was cast as the iconic hero, considering his past status as a teen heartthrob, but it seems the new trailer has changed many minds. Pattinson is also currently starring in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, during the shooting of which he apparently tried to lie to Nolan to sneak off to his audition for The Batman. But, this was clearly worthwhile seeing as he got the role not long after.

NEWS

In an exclusive report from ET, Christopher Nolan revealed his thoughts on seeing Pattinson become the new Batman:

"Having worked with Rob, I can say with total confidence that he can do absolutely anything he sets his mind to. And I could not be more excited to see what he does with Batman."

As a Batman director himself, Nolan also had some thoughts about another iteration of the character coming to screens:

"One of the first things I learned when we went to talk to the DC guys before Batman Begins, is the character of Batman thrives on reinterpretation. Each generation creates its own version. That's what keeps the legend so sort of fresh in a way."

WHAT THIS MEANS

Nolan definitely speaks with experience on the subject having brought three of his own Batman stories to life with the Dark Knight Trilogy. Having worked personally with Pattinson on Tenet, he's also uniquely placed to have insight into both what it takes for an actor to be Batman and his knowledge of Pattinson's performance skills. Nolan also revealed previously that talk of The Batman was kept to a minimum while they worked on Tenet, and that Pattinson didn't ask for any advice from the director.

This will be the third iteration of Batman on screen in just two decades with Christian Bale and Ben Affleck taking the cowl in previous iterations. But, as Nolan commented, the character of Batman is built for reinterpretation and the Batman that Pattinson portrays will likely be very different again to the ones that Bale and Affleck brought to screen. Nolan's confidence in Pattinson is a good sign that the actor is going to deliver in his performance when The Batman is released.