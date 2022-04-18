Thor 4 Merch Reveals Best Look Yet at 'New' Mjolnir (Photos)

Chris Hemsworth's Thor is set for a thunderous return to the big screen this summer with July's Thor: Love and Thunder, the MCU's second movie of the year after Doctor Strange 2. The sequel will also feature the return of Jane Foster, Korg, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy - and that doesn't even count the fact that the mighty hammer Mjolnir is back in action.

Although the characters in Thor 4 will push the story forward more than anything else, having Mjolnir back in the fold is no small feat for the God of Thunder's latest solo journey. Love and Thunder will see the hammer reformed into one piece after it was crushed and destroyed by Hela in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, but it's still a mystery how exactly that will happen in relation to the plot.

With less than three months until Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in theaters, the film's promotional tour is just starting to get underway, largely through merchandise listings featuring the movie's massive cast. Now, Mjolnir itself is even getting into the action thanks to a new collectible item that's being promoted ahead of Thor 4's debut.

Mjolnir Returns to Spotlight for Thor 4

A listing has surfaced on eBay for a new Marvel Legends collectible depicting Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, from 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Legends

The hammer has a new look after being fully restored following its destruction in Thor: Ragnarok, although there are visible cracks and breaks all over the surface. The figure also comes with a stand that can be used for display purposes.

Marvel Legends

The Mjolnir replica also has the ability to light up, as a blue glow comes out through the cracks above the hammer's handle along with sounds coming out of it too.

Marvel Legends

There is no current release date listed for the Mjolnir model from Marvel Legends.

Mjolnir Makes Glorious Return in MCU Merch

One of the biggest subplots in Thor: Love and Thunder will center on how Mjolnir comes back to life, especially as Jane Foster becomes worthy of wielding the hammer and transforms into The Mighty Thor. This collectible item only reinforces the artifact's importance to the story that Marvel will deliver, especially as it played a key role in all of Thor's MCU appearances before the last two Avengers outings.

This item should be the perfect piece of memorabilia for anyone looking to celebrate Thor 4's long-awaited debut, especially with Mjolnir having been gone for the last five years in the real world.

Now, the wait continues to find out how the hammer will be reforged and how Jane Foster will come into possession of it, making her one of the most powerful new heroes in the MCU. This is material that will more than likely be teased in the movie's first trailer, although there are no signs pointing to when that may actually arrive yet.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 8.