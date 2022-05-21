Chris Hemsworth Announces When Thor 4's Next Trailer Will Release

Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has come and gone, fans are turning their attention to Marvel Studios' next theatrical film for 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder. For the God of Thunder's fourth solo film, Chris Hemsworth's Thor will be reunited with his Ragnarok cast of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie and director Taika Waititi's Korg; but the most intriguing return is that of Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor.

Her story within this MCU film isn't the only mystery fans have been speculating about. Thor 4 is also confirmed to feature the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who interestingly enough, was not included in the film's debut trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the month following that first look at Love and Thunder, fans have only had promotional stills and toys to speculate and theorize about ahead of the film's approaching July 8 release. But now, that's all about to change.

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Release Date For Next Thor 4 Trailer

Marvel

On the heels of insider reports and speculation that Thor: Love and Thunder's second trailer is set to drop on Monday, May 23, Marvel Studios has confirmed just that with a new video of Thor's Chris Hemsworth, along with Valkyrie's Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi.

The trailer will premiere on ABC during the NBA's Game 4 on Monday, May 23 - which tips off at 8:30 pm ET.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the original trailer dropped on April 18, Thor 4 set the MCU record for having the shortest promotional window for any movie in MCU history. On Monday, May 23, only six weeks will separate the release of the second trailer and the film's theatrical debut.

Where is Gorr the God Butcher?

Even though Thor: Love and Thunder's promotional campaign has been limited at best, that's all about to change.

Now that Doctor Strange 2 is in theaters and Ms. Marvel is on the verge of its June 8 Disney+ release, Marvel's marketing machine will shift to Thor 4 with a barrage of TV spots, posters, and the like to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The real question leading into Monday is what does Marvel intend to reveal in this second trailer?

Of course, more of Jane Foster's Mighty Thor seems like a safe bet, especially since a new still just showed her alongside Valkyrie. It also seems like fans might get more of Russell Crowe as Zeus, especially since the first trailer only showed him from behind.

In fact, the role of Zeus and Olympus has become more interesting in recent weeks due to the role of the gods in Moon Knight and the recent reveal of the Wakandan goddess Bast or Bastet in Thor 4. Perhaps this next trailer will offer a bit more about that aspect of the plot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional clips of the Guardians of the Galaxy alongside Thor also seem like a safe bet as Marvel will likely want to remind audiences of their presence in the movie. However, who everyone wants to see is Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher.

To date, Marvel has kept Bale's Gorr under wraps. However, recently released concept art of the villain has raised a few questions due to his tentacles resembling that of a Symbiote.

While his character's eventual reveal is sure to be a major talking point, it will be interesting to see how and when Marvel Studios intends to introduce the villain and if he will play any part in Love and Thunder's marketing campaign at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts in theaters on July 8.