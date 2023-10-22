Spider-Verse 2 Streaming Release Date Gets Announced

Sony Pictures Animation's extremely successful sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will officially be streaming soon in the United States.

Spider-Verse 2 boasted a highly profitable financial run at the worldwide box office, ultimately grossing around $690 million while it was in theaters.

The movie was recently made available to purchase digitally on August 8. Then its physical copies (DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K Ultra HD) hit shelves nearly a month later on September 5.

When to Stream Spider-Verse 2

Marvel

According to a report from Deadline, Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Tuesday, October 31.

Since Spider-Verse 2's theatrical release date was on June 2, that means 151 days will pass until it is added to a streaming service, which is a long window compared to other films.

For example, most of the recent MCU and DC Universe projects were added to streaming libraries within 65-90 days from their theatrical release dates, so Spider-Verse 2's 151 days are almost double the normal window for superhero titles.

When Will Across the Spider-Verse Be Added to Disney+?

As previously mentioned, 151 days is a long gap between a movie's initial release date and when it is first made available to stream, but it is going to be even longer before Spider-Verse 2 hits Disney+.

Sony Pictures and Netflix are currently under a deal that states Netflix can exclusively stream all of Sony's projects during a film's Pay 1 period, which is a window of time directly following a movie's theatrical window.

Sony and Disney also have an agreement where Sony titles can be added to the Disney+ library (which is why some of the live-action Spider-Man movies are currently available there).

However, since the deal between Sony and Netflix was made first, Disney+ will not be able to feature Across the Spider-Verse until it is past its Pay 1 window.

Seeing as how a film's Pay 1 window usually ends somewhere around 18 months after it was initially released in theaters, that would mean that Spider-Verse 2 wouldn't even legally be allowed to show up on Disney+ until December 2024, over a year later than when it will begin streaming on Netflix.

Across the Spider-Verse has been a huge success in every way since its first day in theaters, so Disney will likely want to use that to its advantage when it is available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

In other words, the House of Mouse may elect to wait until the very beginning of 2025 to add it to the streaming library in hopes that it will draw some new subscribers, as well as boost viewership numbers for the start of the calendar year.

Whatever the case ends up being, it will be a long time before the movie is on Disney+, but fans will soon be able to stream Spider-Verse 2 on Netflix on October 31.