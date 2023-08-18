Since hitting theaters in June, Sony Pictures Animation's stellar sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has set several box office records.

After becoming an instant classic among many comic book movie fans, the follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was bound to be a hit.

However, many wouldn't have predicted that this Spidey animated sequel would more than double DC's The Flash's box office total.

1.) Highest-Grossing Debut for Sony Pictures Animation

Marvel

Debuting the weekend of June 2, Spider-Verse 2 earned a massive $120.7 million domestically. It also added $88.1 million from international markets, making its global opening total about $208.7 million.

This defeats Sony Pictures animation's Hotel Transylvania 2 with $48.5 million during its domestic opening weekend.

2.) Highest-Grossing Sony Pictures Animation Movie Ever

To date, Spider-Verse 2 has earned over $683.3 million at the worldwide box office. $380.4 million of that total has come from North America, while $302.9 million has been from international theaters.

This beats out Sony Pictures Animation's The Smurfs’ $563.7 million worldwide gross, the previous second place holder, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at $528.5 million globally.

3.) Highest Earning Animated Comic Book Movie

Spider-Verse 2 has officially overtaken Big Hero 6's $657.8 million worldwide gross at the box office. That makes Across the Spider-Verse the highest-earning animated film based on a comic book.

The superhero group known as Big Hero 6 is featured in Marvel Comics and was created by Man of Action. The animated film is loosely based on these characters.

4.) Highest-Grossing Hailee Steinfeld Movie

Hailee Steinfeld's star is bright partly thanks to her dual roles in the Marvel universe; after debuting as Gwen Stacy in 2021's Into the Spider-Verse, Steinfeld went on to star as Kate Bishop in 2021's Hawkeye before returning as Spider-Gwen in Spider-Verse 2.

Steinfeld's top-earning movie across the board is now Across the Spider-Verse, beating Into the Spider-Verse ($190 million domestically) in the States and 2018's Bumblebee ($468 million worldwide) on the global stage.

Defeats Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Box Office

While it was a critical success and is now a beloved film within the comic book movie genre, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse's box office run was forgettable.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has easily defeated Spider-Verse 1's $384.3 million global box office haul.

Will Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse make even more?

Third-Highest Opening Day Domestically (2023)

2023 has been a roller coaster in terms of box office successes and failures. The biggest flops of this year include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and even Indiana Jones of the Dial of Destiny may lose Disney money.

The two biggest successes have been Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, each earning over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

But before either film was able to reach those heights, Barbie and Mario had big opening days at the domestic box office, earning $70.5 million and $58.3 million, respectively.

Spider-Verse 2 comes in third place, having earned $51.8 domestically on its opening day. Fellow superhero flick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned $48.1 million on its opening day.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase online.