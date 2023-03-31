Dungeons & Dragons Cast: Every Actor Who Appears In 'Honor Among Thieves'

After years of dominating the tabletop RPG scene, the ever-popular world of Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) is about to hit the big screen with its own cast of A-list actors.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a band of merry adventurers as they set off on a quest to retrieve a long-lost ancient relic.

The film has been in the works for the better part of a decade; however, has come to fruition thanks to the talents of Spider-Man: Homecoming scribes John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who have taken over directing duties on this swash-buckling epic.

Honor Among Thieves is headlined by plenty of familiar names, with a roster of actors almost as expansive as the D&D world itself.

1.) Chris Pine - Edgin Darvis

Paramount

Chris Pine's Edgin Davis is the leading hero of Honor Among Thieves, playing a chipper bard who ultimately puts the plans together for the high-fantasy heist at the center of the film.

Pine is best known for his work playing James T. Kirk in the J.J. Abrams Star Trek films and - more recently - as Steve Trevor alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984.

2.) Michelle Rodriguez - Holga Kilgore

Paramount

Before she hops back behind the wheel in this May's Fast X, Michelle Rodriguez will take on the role of Holga Kilgore in Dungeons and Dragons.

Holga is a badass barbarian thief who gets tangled up in Edgin's mischievous plan when she becomes imprisoned with him early in the film. She is described as a vicious warrior who, after being exiled by her tribe, finds solace in her new party of merry adventurers.

3.) Regé-Jean Page - Xenk Yendar

Paramount

Coming off his breakout role as Simon Basset in Netflix's Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page takes on the human paladin Xenk Yendar in Honor Among Thieves. Xenk joins the party as a renowned healer and holy warrior, who has made a name for himself in the Forgotten Realms as a renowned battle-harden hero.

Page's character has been described as "the very image of [a] knight in shining armor" (via the D&D wiki) who is the perfect embodiment of what it means to be a divine heroic paladin.

4.) Rylan Jackson - Young Xenk

Rylan Jackson

Child actor Rylan Jackson joins Honor Among Thieves as a younger version of Regé-Jean Page's divine human hero.

The D&D movie marks Jackson's theatrical debut, as he seemingly will play Xenk in a series of flashbacks seen in the film.

5.) Justice Smith - Simon Aumar

Paramount

Playing Honor Among Theives' half-elf sorcerer is Justice Smith as Simon Aumar. No D&D party is complete without its self-confident magic-wielder, and Simon is not that. Smith's character is riddled with self-doubt, usually coming through when he is needed, but doing so with self-deprecating comments in hand.

Justice Smith has made quite a name for himself in Hollywood, having starred in big-screen blockbusters like Detective Pikachu and the Jurassic World trilogy.

6.) Sophia Lillis - Doric

Paramount

It's Sophia Lillis plays Doric in Dungeons & Dragons. Doric is a tiefling druid who after being born to human parents ends up in the care of the wood elves of the North.

Lillic is a rising star in Hollywood most known for playing Beverly March in It and It Chapter 2. Her other work includes I Am Not Okay with This from Netflix, and she is primed to appear in Wes Andersen's next film, Asteroid City.

7.) Hugh Grant - Forge Fitzwilliam

Paramount

To the shock of many, Hollywood veteran Hugh Grant joins the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Grant plays the rogue, Forge Fitzwilliam, who is a little morally ambiguous in the big-screen blockbuster.

Once a member of an adventuring party, Grant's character has now become the lord of Neverwinter, a possible antagonist to the party at the center of the film.

8.) Chloe Coleman - Kira Darvis

Paramount

Playing the daughter of Chris Pine's Edgin is Chloe Coleman. Coleman's Kira Darvis, while young, helps her dad on his various heists across the realm. While it is unlikely she comes along for Honor Among Theives' big adventure, she surely will play into the events of the film in some way.

Coleman starred alongside Adam Driver in this year's 65 and has been seen in projects like HBO's Big Little Lies and the Adventure Time: Distant Lands mini-series from 2021.

10.) Daisy Head - Sofina, a Red Wizard of Thay

Paramount

After appearing in Netflix's Shadow and Bone, Daisy Head joins the world of D&D as Sofina, a Red Wizard of Thay.

Sofina is one of the dark wizards of Thay that helps Hugh Grant's Forge come to power, turning her back on the lord in order to further the plot of the dark lord Szass Tam, the ruler of Thay.

11.) Jason Wong - Dralas, a Red Wizard of Thay

Paramount

Playing another red wizard of Thay is Jason Wong. Wong takes on the role of Dralas, who works alongside Daisy Head's Sofina to further the interests of Thay in Neverwinter.

Wong's undead warrior assassin prefers his branching blades in battle when compared to Sofina's dark magic.

12.) Spencer Wilding - Gorg

Paramount

Not much is known about Spencer Wilding's Gorg, but the actor comes into Honor Among Thieves having played roles in Victor Frankenstein and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Audiences may recognize Wilding's name as one of the actors who contributed to in-suit performance for Darth Vader in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

13.) Will Irvine - Tobias

Will Irvine

Will Irvine plays Tobias in Honor Among Thieves.

Irvine has mostly smaller bit part credits to his name, having worked on hit series like Vikings and The Tudors.

14.) Hayley-Marie Axe - Gwinn

Hayley-Marie Axe

Hayley Marie Axe's Gwinn is one of the inhabitants of the Forgotten Realms.

She is a human living in Longsaddle, who will supposedly cross paths with Honor Among Thieves' titular band of adventurers.

15.) Nicholas Blane - Chancellor Anderton

HBO

Nicholas Blane takes on the role of Chancellor Anderton in the D&D movie, one of a trio of governors that see over the realm.

Blane's credits include Game of Thrones and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

16.) Bryan Larkin - Chancellor Norixius

Bryan Larkin

Joining Nicholas Blane and Clayton Glover as one of the chancellors of the Forgotten Realms' is Bryan Larkin as Chancellor Norixius.

Larkin is a Scottish actor who has worked on hits such as the Vikings series and 2016's London Has Fallen.

17.) Clayton Grover - Chancellor Jarnathan

Clayton Grover

Clayton Grover also suits up as one of Honor Among Thieves' chancellors, his name being Chancellor Jarnathan.

Best known for his stunt work, Crover is also credited for stunts on the Dungeons and Dragons movie, as well as this year's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One.

18.) Sarah Amankwah - Baroness Torbo

Paramount

Playing Dungeons & Dragons' Baroness Torbo is Sarah Amankwah. Nothing has been made public about this character, but in D&D lore a baroness usually rules over some domain, meaning in some way, shape, or form, the starring party will interact with Amankwah's fantastical ruler.

Having worked in the worlds of Doctor Who and World War Z, Sarah Amankwah enters Honor Among Thieves with plenty of franchise experience.

19.) Colin Carnegie - Elvin High Harper

HBO

Game of Thrones' Colin Carnegie joins Dungeons & Dragons as Elvin High Harper. His character will most likely be tied in some way to Sophia Lillis's Doric, seeing as she was raised by the wood elves.

The High Harpers are the leaders of the elves in the Forgotten Realms, so perhaps Carnegie's character will be needed by Chris Pine and co. as the team bands together to take down the evil powers at play.

20.) Ian Hanmore - Szass Tam

Paramount

Ian Hanmore's Szass Tam is Honor Among Thieves' big bad. After his followers help Hugh Grant's Forge Fitzwilliam come to power, Szass Tam is unleashed on the realm for the titular band of thieves to take down.

Szass Tam is one of the major Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition enemies to make his way from the hit table-top RPG to the big screen.

21.) Paul Bazely - Porb Piradost

Disney

Paul Bazely joins the world of D&D having already appeared in plenty of fantastical franchise entertainment.

The English actor has had small appearances in a number of films including Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Cruella, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

22.) Kenneth Collard - Din Caldwell

Kenneth Collard

While much remains unknown about Kenneth Collard's Din Caldwell in the Dungeons & Dragons film, his character's name does bare a striking resemblance to one from classic D&D lore.

One early D&D campaign from 1985 was titled Castle Caldwell and Beyond, so perhaps Collard's character has some sort of connection to a castle within the film. It may also be just a simple callback to the franchise's origins.

23.) Aunty Donna (Mark Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane) - Corpses

Aunty Donna

A special inclusion in the Australian version of the film - as reported by NME - is Aunty Donna (aka Mark Bonanno, Broden Kelly, and Zachary Ruane).

The comedy duo, known for their online skits will play a group of corpses seen only in Australia.

24.) [SLIGHT SPOILERS] Bradley Cooper - Holga’s former lover

Paramount

Appearing as a small cameo in Honor Among Thieves is Bradley Cooper, best known recently as the voice of Rocket Racoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

As revealed in a review of the movie posted by Forbes, Cooper makes a brief appearance as the former lover of Michelle Rodriguez's Holga.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters worldwide on Friday, March 31.