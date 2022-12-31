12 Best Actors to Replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

As Ezra Miller's portrayal of the Flash is poised to end as the new DCU takes center stage, many talented actors could replace him as the Scarlet Speedster.

Although The Flash is an intriguing movie due to its Multiversal connections, a good chunk of the conversation surrounding the movie has been about the controversies of Miller in the past months. As a result, DC fans have revealed their favorite replacement actors for Miller amid a rumor that Warner Bros. already has someone in mind.

Given that newly-assigned DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to introduce a new wave of Justice League actors into the mix, the dilemma of recasting Ezra Miller while the DCEU is ongoing is the least of fans' worries as a fresh start is soon underway with these new actors.

1.) Alex Wolff

Neon

From his leading role as Spencer in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle to his chilling work in Hereditary, Alex Wolff cemented his status as a rising star. The actor's proven versatility should come in handy if he ever gets to play the DCU's Barry Allen, considering the complex nature of the character.

Wolff's IMDB listing revealed that he is currently filming Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer after he finished production for A Good Person. With no future film in sight (yet), bringing the actor aboard as the Flash as early as the first wave of the DCU's new movies could further establish the shared universe that Gunn and Safran are eyeing.

2.) Lucas Till

CBS

Lucas Till is best known for his role as Havok in X-Men: First Class and as the titular character in CBS' MacGyver reboot. After portraying a beloved comic book hero in Havok for Marvel, Till could jump ship to play another iconic hero as the DCU's Flash.

Standing at 5'9, Till almost has the same height as Barry Allen from the comics. Combining this tidbit with the charm that he showcased in MacGyver and Monster Trucks might be the winning combination that the new DCU leaders are searching for.

3.) George MacKay

Universal Pictures

George MacKay's impressive work as Lance Corporal Schofield in 2019's 1917 had fans and critics praising the young performer.

Although the actor has yet to take on a superhero role, many would argue that MacKay being cast as the DCU's Flash would be a bold yet fitting move for Gunn and Safran, as his multi-faceted acting prowess could prove to be a game-changer for the Justice League franchise.

4.) Dylan Minnette

Hulu

Best known for his roles as Clay Jensen in 13 Reasons Why and Wes Hicks in the Scream reboot, Dylan Minnette has had a consistent presence in the entertainment industry in recent years.

Minnette's proven talent and ability to make any role into a memorable one for fans would allow the DCU's Flash to leave a mark on audiences. Moreover, Minnette's stature at 5'8 also fits Barry Allen's physique, while his age (26) right now is the same as when the character was struck by lightning to receive his powers.

5.) Justice Smith

Netflix

Similar to Dylan Minnette, Justice Smith also has a few memorable roles in the past few years, but the main difference is the actor has already been seen in big-budget movies, such as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu, and in the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons film adaptation.

While Smith appears to have done it all in his young career, the actor has yet to tackle a superhero role. And what better way to cement his legacy than by portraying the DCU's Scarlet Speedster? Clearly, Smith has the charm to provide comic relief, which Barry Allen is best known for, meaning that he would be one of the best fits for the role.

6.) Joseph Quinn

Warner Bros.

Joseph Quinn is considered one of the breakout stars of 2022 by IMDB after his electric performance as Eddie Munson in Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4. After appearing only as a minor character in Game of Thrones, Quinn still had an impressive resume even before his Stranger Things stint with previous roles in Dickensian and Amazon Prime's Les Misérables.

Gunn and Safran could use the hype as an advantage, and tapping him to play the Flash could further catapult him into stardom.

7.) Darren Barnet

Netflix

After his brief role as Wilfred Malick in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Darren Barnet's performance in Netflix's Never Have I Ever blew fans and critics away, with them clamoring for more from the actor. The DC Studios leaders could capitalize on Barnet's popularity by hiring him to replace Ezra Miller as the new Flash.

Seeing Barnet as the Flash would be a fresh sight for fans since he would be heavily involved in thrilling action scenes. This is on top of the fact that he already has the charm and the look of Barry Allen.

8.) Shameik Moore

Sony Pictures

Shameik Moore's voice acting work as Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse proves that he has the acting chops to provide a stunning performance. Nabbing the lead role in Forest Whitaker's Dope back in 2015 further cements the idea that his on-screen presence is also effective, and this could prove valuable as he could be under Gunn and Safran's radar.

Playing the DCU's Flash could serve as Moore's breakout on-screen role that could unleash his full potential.

9.) Nick Robinson

Netflix

Nick Robinson had a notable role in 2015's Jurassic World alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas-Howard. Since then, the actor has been featured in teen dramas and book adaptations, such as The 5th Wave and Everything, Everything.

At this point in his career, Robinson is at the age of finding his next big break. After taking parts as teenage heartthrobs, many would argue that it's time for Robinson to take it up a notch by playing DC's resident speedster.

10.) Dylan O’Brien

20th Century Studios

Dylan O'Brien's name has been on fans' wishlist for replacing Ezra Miller as the Flash for quite some time. This isn't surprising, considering his lead star potential and impressive resume. The actor is best known for his roles in Teen Wolf, The Maze Runner, and Love and Monsters.

While O'Brien could be considered a safe bet for the DCU's Flash, Gunn and Safran could turn the tables and find an unknown actor or a newbie for them to catapult and utilize his untapped potential.

11.) Rudy Pankow

Netflix

Rudy Pankow made waves as JJ Maybank in Netflix's teen drama, Outer Banks.

Although he did play a young Sam Drake in Tom Holland's Uncharted, the actor has yet to have a recognizable role outside of his stint in Outer Banks. Playing the Flash could clearly change this, and Gunn and Safran could make this happen by providing him the big break that he deserves.

12.) Harris Dickinson

20th Century Studios

Harris Dickinson is best known for his roles in The King's Man and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Prince Phillip). The actor has already proven that he has the acting chops to deliver an epic fight scene in the Kingsman franchise's prequel movie, so there will be no problem in that department if Gunn and Safran decide to hire him as the Flash.

Moreover, Dickinson's charm and ability to maximize his vulnerability on-screen is a fitting formula for the DCU's Scarlet Speedster.

Who Will Play the DCU's Flash?

The list above examines talent mainly in the mid-to-late 20s age range, which actually fits well with the younger Clark Kent that James Gunn is looking for in the DCU's Superman movie.

It is unknown which actor DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will choose to play an iconic role like the Flash, but the pair's passion for the franchise should be enough to trust them with their choice.

Fans can catch Ezra Miller's (potentially last) portrayal of Barry Allen in The Flash when it premieres in theaters on June 23, 2023.