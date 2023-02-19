The Flash Movie Cast: 14 Main Actors Confirmed to Appear

The first full-length The Flash trailer was released, and with it came a bevy of new additions to the DC blockbuster's colorful cast.

Andy Muschietti's super-powered epic has been a long time coming; however, after months of controversy surrounding its star and a delay that pushed the film almost a year, it is finally coming out.

With James Gunn's DC slate waiting in the wings, The Flash will look to - at least somewhat - "reset" the DC Universe (DCU).

So with mere months before The Flash hits theaters and a number of news stories mentioning who will NOT be in the movie, here is everybody confirmed, reported, and rumored to appear.

Confirmed & Reported Actors

1.) Ezra Miller - Barry Allen

No Flash project would be complete without its take on DC's Scarlet Speedster. Ezra Miller maintains his role as Barry Allen in The Flash after having appeared in Batman v Superman and Justice League as the classic DC hero.

However, this time Miller will not only play the version of the character audiences already know, but they will also portray an alternate-universe Barry Allen who will likely become Reverse Flash as the film rolls on. While Miller's future with the franchise remains in question, they will get at least one last super-powered lap as the Flash before potentially hanging up their sprinters for good.

2.) Sasha Calle - Supergirl

Even though The Flash will not feature Henry Cavill's Man of Steel, it will still have a Kryptonian headlining its cast. Sasha Calle's Supergirl will make her first (and possibly only) DC appearance in the upcoming movie.

Calle's Kara Kent looks as though she will get to take part in her own version of 2013's Man of Steel story, taking on the villainous General Zod played by Michael Shannon. However, things look a little different, as The Flash takes its inspiration from the Flashpoint storyline which sees Supergirl (Superman in the comics) captured by the US government and de-powered by red sun energy.

3.) Michael Keaton - Batman

After 30 years away from the role, Michael Keaton is back as Bruce Wayne/Batman for The Flash. Keaton's Caped Crusader looks a little different than when fans left him in 1992's Batman Returns, sporting long white hair as opposed to his typical clean-cut look.

Keaton's Dark Knight will serve as a bit of a mentor for Miller's Barry Allen, as the young hero finds himself in an alternate universe in which this version of Bruce calls home. It is looking rather unlikely that Keaton will get to reprise his DC role after The Flash, but the Hollywood veteran will get one more chance to suit up in the cape and cowl before saying goodbye for good.

4.) Michael Shannon - General Zod

Another DC actor set to return after some time away in The Flash is Michael Shannon as General Zod. Shannon has not been seen or heard from in the costumed franchise since meeting his demise at the hand of Henry Cavill's Superman in Man of Steel.

But with the Multiverse being at the center of The Flash's story, Shannon's Zod is back, this time going up against the likes of Ezra Miller's Flash, Sasha Calle's Supergirl, and Michael Keaton's Batman. He was first announced to reprise his role back in December 2021 and only just got a first look, showing up in the film's latest trailer.

5.) Ron Livingston - Henry Allen

After having been played by Billy Crudup previously in the DCU, Ron Livingston will step in to play Henry Allen for The Flash. Crudup was originally set to reprise his Justice League role as Barry Allen's father but dropped out in March 2021.

Livingston joins the DC blockbuster after having played major roles in Office Space, The Conjuring, and Band of Brothers. While Henry Allen is rarely a major part of a Flash story, Barry's parents are a driving force for the young hero.

6.) Kiersey Clemons - Iris West

While not her first time playing Iris West (having made a brief appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League), Kiersey Clemons is back as the DC mainstay for The Flash.

Iris is usually the love interest for Barry Allen/the Flash; however, what is unknown is if Clemons' character will pop up in both the DCU universe fans have occupied since 2013's Man of Steel as well as the alternate universe set at the center of this super-powered epic.

7.) Antje Traue - Faora-Ul

With Michael Shannon's General Zod back for more in The Flash, then it is no surprise his lieutenant Faora-Ul (played by Antje Traue) is close behind. Traue played the villainous Kryptonian in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel but has not been present in the franchise since.

With The Flash looking to be - in part - a Multiversal riff on that DCEU kick-off film, it is exciting to see yet another member of the Man of Steel cast return. Now remains the question of if she will make it out of this blockbuster after being taken down by Superman last time around.

8.) Ben Affleck - Batman

After playing a game of super-human "Will they? Won't they?" for the last year or so, The Flash's latest trailer confirmed that Ben Affleck's Batman is in fact still in the film, marking what is likely his last appearance as the DC hero.

Affleck's Caped Crusader will be largely responsible for where audiences see Ezra Miller's Barry Allen when Andy Muschietti's DC film kicks off. The character has been financially supporting the Flash's escapades as a superhero and looks to even get in on the action at some point in the movie as well.

9.) Maribel Verdú - Nora Allen

Maribel Verdú has a unique opportunity with her take on Nora Allen, bringing Barry Allen's mother to the big screen for the first time.

While not much is known about her role in The Flash, the film's first full-length trailer did hint that the alternate universe much of the film takes place in will be one where Nora lives, as opposed to being murdered and having her husband (Henry Allen) being framed for the crime (something that was featured as an Easter egg in Zack Snyder's Justice League).

10.) Ian Loh - Young Barry Allen

Newcomer child actor Ian Loh has also joined the cast as a younger version of Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen. Although Loh is expected to take on a small role, he did appear briefly in the trailer with Maribel Verdú‘s Nora Allen.

His appearance will likely come during the adult Barry Allen’s time travel mission to the past to save his mother’s life, thus creating the Flashpoint timeline.

11.) Temura Morrison - Thomas Curry

While Temura Morrison's Thomas Curry has yet to be seen in any footage from The Flash, it has been reported that the Aquaman star will make an appearance.

The Boba Fett actor previously played Thomas Curry, the father of Jason Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman, so perhaps if he were to make an appearance it could have something to do with an alternate universe version of the Atlantean hero. However, with word that a cameo from Momoa was cut from the film, this theory could prove to be false.

12.) Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Despite having no character publicly attached to her at this time, Saoirse-Monica Jackson is still set to appear in The Flash. Nothing has been made about the Irish-born actress's role in the movie except for her name appearing on a call sheet back in March 2021.

Jackson also spoke out offering her support for co-star Ezra Miller when they were embroiled in legal troubles for much of 2022. It is really up in the air as to who the young actress could be playing, but with the tease of a whole new Justice League in the film, perhaps she has something to do with that.

13.) Rudy Mancuso

Another The Flash actor with a yet-to-be-confirmed role in the film is Rudy Mancuso. His name appeared on the same call sheet that revealed Saoirse-Monica Jackson's involvement in the film. Mancuso will be familiar to fans of Vine, as the actor held the fourth-highest follower count on the now-sunsetted video platform.

It remains a secret as to who is playing, but with his comedic prowess demonstrated in his YouTube and Vine skits, surely whenever he does pop up in the DC film, it will be to provide a laugh or two.

14.) Luke Brandon Field

And the last name attached to The Flash without any official details pertaining to their role is Luke Brandon Field.

The actor will make his DC debut in the upcoming film, after having found success working with the likes of Taika Waititi on his film Jojo Rabbit.

Rumored Actors

Grant Gustin - The Flash

Nothing official has been said about his appearance in The Flash, but it has been heavily rumored that CW Flash actor Grant Gustin will make an appearance in the DCU film.

Gustin is about to finish out his nine-season run on CW's The Flash, and with all the Mutliversal shenanigans at play in the upcoming Flash movie - plus the fact that Ezra Miller cameoed in Gustin's TV series in 2020 - it could make sense to include Gustin's version of Barry at least for a moment on the big screen.

George Clooney - Batman

This is a recent rumor that cropped up but one that may have some validity. Goerge Clooney's Joel Schmaker-era Batman may be yet another Caped Crusader set to show up sometime during The Flash.

Insider Grace Randolph initiated this Clooney-sized piece of speculation after she tweeted that a "former Batman" would cameo at the end of the movie, being set up as the new Batman for the DCU going forward.

This rumor has since been shut down by DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, with Gunn saying Clooney is "absolutely not" the franchise's new Dark Knight, but he did not mention anything about the Batman & Robin actor appearing in The Flash.

All of these actors can be seen when DC Studios' The Flash races into theaters worldwide on June 16.