The Flash Movie to Include 2 Characters Who Had Major Arrowverse Roles

Patty Spivot and Albert Desmond, two major Arrowverse characters from Grant Gustin's DC series, are confirmed to be recast in Ezra Miller's The Flash movie.

From an extended look at Miller's Barry and Keirsey Clemons' Iris West to the surprise identity of its main villain, marketing for The Flash movie has been ramping up as it inches closer to its release.

The film's debut comes weeks after the Arrowverse bids its goodbye to fans, with The Flash Season 9 wrapping up its season finale on May 24.

The Flash Highlights 2 Important Arrowverse Characters

Warner Bros. Discovery released two new stills for The Flash movie, confirming two Arrowverse characters have been recast in the Ezra Miller-led film.

Miller's Barry Allen can be seen alongside Rudy Mancuso's Albert Desmond and Saoirse-Monica Jackson's Patty Spivot in this official still from the movie.

Warner Bros.

Rudy Mancuso plays Albert Desmond, a character who was portrayed by Harry Potter alum Tom Felton in The CW's The Flash Season 3.

Warner Bros., The CW

In the Arrowverse series, Felton portrayed Dr. Julian Albert Desmond as a historian and a former crime scene investigator (CSI) at the Central City Police Department (CCPD). The character served as Barry Allen's senior lab tech due to the events of Flashpoint.

Julian Albert was initially mind-controlled by Savitar to become Dr. Alchemy, but he later joined Barry to become a notable member of Team Flash.

Meanwhile, Saoirse-Monica Jackson portrays Patty Spivot, an Arrowverse character who was played by Shantel VanSanten in CW's The Flash Season 2.

Warner Bros., The CW

In the Arrowverse, VanSanten's Patty Spivot was a former police detective of the CCPD and love interest of Barry Allen.

In Season 2, Spivot and Barry had a relationship, but they broke up when the former realized that the latter was hiding something from her. Ultimately, Spivot proved that Barr was the Flash when the Scarlet Speedster came running to save her, but the DC hero let her go and they parted ways.

What Are Patty & Albert’s Roles in The Flash?

While Patty Spivot and Albert Desmond's roles in The Flash are unknown, this new official still suggests that the two characters will have vastly different roles from their Arrowverse counterparts.

There's a strong chance that Jackson's Spivot and Mancuso's Desmond are colleagues of Ezra Miller's Barry Allen from the CCPD's crime scene investigation department.

It remains to be seen if Spivot will act as a love interest opposite Miller's Barry, considering that Kiersey Clemons' Iris West is present in the movie. However, Spivot could act as one of Barry's best friends in the movie, giving him advice about Iris.

As for Desmond, the character could act as his fun rival at work, but they remain friends rather than enemies.

Given that the movie is bound to explore the Multiverse, the two characters could have minor roles that evolve into bigger ones if a sequel happens in the future.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 16.