The Flash’s Final Season Confirms Return of Another Major Arrowverse Supervillain

The Flash Season 9 is filled with exciting Arrowverse guest stars, and it looks like three more stars, including an unexpected major villain, will make a comeback to pay Barry Allen a visit in the final episodes.

The CW Announces The Flash's Major Villain Comeback

The CW, via Entertainment Weekly, announced the return of Arrowverse stars Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy for The Flash Season 9.

Letscher is set to come back as Eobard Thawne, the original Reverse Flash. The actor previously reprised his role in Season 8, returning as an ally for Team Flash in a shocking twist of events.

The CW

Aside from The Flash, Letscher also made several appearances as the Arrowverse supervillain in other shows, such as Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow as multiple different versions of the evil speedster.

While a past report already spoiled Cosnett's return, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace admitted that his comeback is a "no-brainer" for the series:

"We’re so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes. It’s especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show’s inaugural season. So having him return to help us conclude our show’s incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer.”

The CW

Cosnett portrayed Eddie Thawne, an ancestor of Eobard and Joe West's partner detective in the Central City Police Department. The actor reprised his role in Season 2, Season 3, and most recently, Season 8.

The CW

Parker Kennedy will be back as Nora West-Allen, Barry's daughter who is known to be the speedster XS.

Wallace offered the following statement about the actress' return:

“The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family. So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards. As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica’s already made an unforgettable mark on our show’s history. And with her latest season 9 adventure, Jessica’s taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!