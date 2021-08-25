Arrowverse's Next Crossover Event Confirms Batwoman, Reverse Flash & More Superhero Appearance

The Arrowverse used to be the talk of the town, but in recent years, the interconnected universe of television shows on the CW has receded into the background. It's admittedly easy to forget about when there are projects like Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the works—not to mention The Flash.

The CW landscape has been changing a lot recently, with Black Lightning having come to a close and Supergirl finishing up its run next season. Then there are new faces like Superman and Louis, Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, or the upcoming show Noami.

It's not clear what the future for the Arrowverse looks like, but it's shaping up that the next crossover event will be on The Flash's shoulders. There hasn't been a big crossover since Crisis on Infinite Earths pre-Covid.

The Flash's latest season ended with the team gathering a group of speedsters, including the infamous Reverse Flash, to take down Godspeed; a speedster who was one of the most dangerous the team has ever faced. Well now, it seems that their next threat will require even more help.

BRAND NEW FLASH EVENT

Via Deadline, CW has revealed that The Flash's eighth season will open with a five-part special event called 'Armageddon.

The event centers around a powerful alien threat arriving on Earth under mysterious circumstances, with Barry, Iris, and the rest of Team Flash pushed to their limits as they fight a desperate battle to save the world. In order to be triumphant, they'll need to get the help of some additional friends.

The event will begin on November 16 at 8 pm EST and will feature numerous guest appearances from some of the CW's biggest names. Those set to join The Flash for the event are Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Roth as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyle Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia queen, and Osric Cha as Ryan Choi.

Both Tom Cavanaugh and Neal McDonough will return as enemies Eobard Thane/Reverse Flash and Damien Dark, respectively.

BATWOMAN, BLACK LIGHTNING, REVERSE FLASH, OH MY

The most notable of those guest appearances is easily Cress Williams as Black Lightning; mostly because his show just recently came to an end. It's a good sign that even though some of these CW shows are ending, their characters may still pop up in any Arrowverse shows still airing.

Supergirl is entering her final season this fall, so this goes to show that Melissa Benoist's time in the Arrowverse isn't necessarily over. Speaking of the Kryptonian, both she and her brother are oddly missing from the action. This is especially weird given one would think they'd capitalize on Superman and Louis's success and bring those characters up whenever they could.

Either way, the CW's Arrowverse crossover events are always a fun time—flaws and all. It's fantastic to hear that Reverse Flash is back because, quite honestly, there's never too much Eobard Thawne. It's ashamed the upcoming The Flash film doesn't feel the same way.