The Flash Season 9 Confirms 7 DC Characters Who Will Appear

The CW's The Flash is heading into its final season, and it will do so with a bang by bringing back its core cast of Arrowverse characters.

The Flash Season 9 has been making headlines in recent weeks, as set photos have begun to leak online. The early look at the final season confirmed that Batwoman actress Javicia Leslie is set to make a surprising return as both Gotham's hero and a Multiversal villain known as the Red Death.

Moreover, returning villains from previous seasons are confirmed to make a comeback, such as Captain Boomerang and Rainbow Rider.

Despite this plethora of interesting characters in Season 9, its exact plot details are still being kept under wraps, but a new synopsis may have shed some light on this subject while also confirming its

The Flash Season 9 Brings Back 7 Arrowverse Characters

The CW released the official synopsis of The Flash Season 9, confirming which returning characters will appear while also teasing what lies ahead in the final batch of episodes:

1.) Grant Gustin (Barry Allen)

Grant Gustin returns as Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, one last time in Season 9. The actor has portrayed the character since 2014, and this final season marks his ninth year as the titular speedster:

2.) Candice Patton (Iris West-Allen)

Candice Patton returns as Iris West-Allen in Season 9. The Flash Season 8 slowly gave Iris the spotlight, meaning that the final batch of episodes is poised to give her a more prominent role as The CW series races to its finish line.

3.) Danielle Panabaker (Caitlin Snow)

Danielle Panabaker's return in The Flash Season 9 is both surprising and expected, especially after the events of Season 8's finale. In the previous season, Caitlin successfully transformed into Killer Frost, but it is unknown if she is a villain or a reformed hero.

The synopsis confirming that she is part of Team Flash could be The CW's way of avoiding spoilers for Frost's comeback in the series.

4.) Danielle Nicolet (Cecile Horton)

Danielle Nicolet's return in The Flash Season 9 means that she is taking over the mentor role of Joe West after actor Jesse L. Martin is confirmed to step down as a series regular for the final batch of episodes. Season 8 already showed a glimpse of Cecile's mentoring prowess, and fans can expect more in the upcoming episodes.

5.) Kayla Compton (Allegra Garcia)

Kayla Compton's Allegra Garcia has transitioned to a pivotal member of Team Flash in the past seasons, and Season 9 could be her chance to shine as she helps Barry in his greatest battle yet.

6.) Brandon McKnight (Chester P. Runk)

Brandon McKnight's Chester has been the go-to person of Team Flash when it comes to all kinds of technology and metahuman expertise after Cisco's departure in Season 7. With a whole new wave of threats in Season 9, Chester is set to go all-out in terms of helping Team Flash defeat these powerful foes.

7.) Jon Cor (Mark Blaine a.k.a. Chillblaine)

Initially starting out as a villain, Mark Blaine has transformed himself into a devoted member of Team Flash due to his connection with Killer Frost. However, the death of Frost made him distant from the team, and his surprising comeback could hint at another drastic villainous turn down the line.

The synopsis revealed that Season 9 is set "one week" after the Season 8 finale while also teasing Team Flash's "greatest battle yet:"

"After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the ninth season of THE FLASH picks up one week following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly mow of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet). Me light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor)—must one again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry and Team Flash will be pushed to their limits in order to save Central City one last time."

The CW also confirmed that The Flash Season 9 will premiere on the network on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Will More Arrowverse Guest Stars Appear?

Although the confirmed characters that are returning in Season 9 aren't surprising, the final batch of episodes could still give each series regular their own chance to shine as The Flash enters its final race.

The Flash's final season also means that it marks the end of the Arrowverse as fans know it. Aside from Javicia Leslie's Batwoman and the returning villains, there's a good chance that other characters from across the DC franchise could show up to pay tribute to the Grant Gustin-led series.

Arrow's final season included a powerful tribute by bringing back a mix of notable characters from previous seasons while also highlighting guest stars like Supergirl and the Flash in its final episode. Given that The Flash is the longest Arrowverse series, surprising cameo appearances could appear, such as guest stars from Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and even Black Lightning.

Doing this allows The Flash to tie up loose ends for the canceled Arrowverse shows while also giving a moving tribute to the franchise as a whole.

The Flash Season 9 will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.