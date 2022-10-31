The CW Cancels Another Arrowverse Superhero Show

Following reports of The Flash, Batwoman, and more ending their series runs, another superhero show in DC's ongoing Arrowverse has just been canceled by The CW.

After months of uncertainty and cancellations, the future of the DC finally looks bright now that Warner Bros. Discovery tapped James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead DC's film, TV, and animation as co-CEOs of DC Studios.

However, the same can't be said for blue brand content on the soon-to-be overhauled The CW in its targeting of older audiences.

While there was hope that the remaining DC series would survive and even continue to host superhero crossovers, that no longer appears to be the case.

The CW Cancels DC's Stargirl

Deadline reported that The CW has canceled DC's Stargirl after three seasons. The series was one of the few remaining in DC's wider Arrowverse franchise, though it was only tangentially connected through being part of the universe's wider Multiverse.

Stargirl's creatives were reportedly told early on about the decision to end the show after Season 3 by Nexstar, the conglomerate that recently acquired The CW. This luckily allowed the writers to create a suitable ending reflecting the show's coming to a close.

After previously hoping for the show's chance of renewal, lead star Brec Bassinger shared a statement of gratitude for her time working on the show:

"Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.”

Show creator Geoff Johns also reflected on the show's cancellation in a statement, calling Season 3 "what [he] believe[s] to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure:"

“Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!”

This decision comes amid several shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery, Nexstar, and The CW alike, the latter of which recently lost its CEO.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!