Arrowverse Cancellations: Stargirl Actress Responds to Concerns About DC Future

Similar to Superman & Lois, Stargirl is in a unique position to further expand the small screen slate of DC due to it being set on an entirely different Earth in the wider Multiverse. The Brec Bassinger-led series is now on its third season, with this new batch of episodes mainly focused on solving an unexpected murder.

Stargirl has been involved in crossover conversations ever since its debut on The CW, but the imminent end of the shows from Arrowverse's Earth Prime (The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow) has made the possibility less likely. Still, the show's second season managed to include a small crossover by featuring John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick from the Grant Gustin-led series.

Now, the topic has shifted to Stargirl's Season 4 fate as well as trying to include at least another crossover in the future.

Will Stargirl Return for Season 4?

DC

Stargirl actress Brec Bassinger sat down with Looper to talk about a possible fourth season for the series following the series of cancellations of several Arrowverse shows.

Although Stargirl is set on an entirely different Earth, Bassinger was first asked if there are any remaining shows that she'd love to appear on.

The young DC actress revealed that Superman & Lois is her top choice due to its tone, saying that it'd be "really cool" for Stargirl and Superman to work together:

Superman & Lois, tone-wise — I totally can see our shows mixing. Superman’s one of the most iconic superheroes ever. It’d be really cool for Stargirl and Superman to work together.

The Flash's confirmed final season has placed the Arrowverse in a precarious situation. This is on top of the fact that The CW has been purchased by Nexstar, leading many to question what's next for the DC superhero shows.

Although they're keeping their fingers crossed, Bassinger admitted that Stargirl's showrunner "definitely protected the end," saying that fans will receive a "good ending" either way:

“We’re so lucky ... So many things are up in the air, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed. But [our showrunner] definitely protected the end, where regardless of the future, fans can feel happy, and they’ve got a good ending either way.”

With the Arrowverse poised to end, other characters, such as Flash and Supergirl could end up appearing in the remaining shows.

Bassinger noted that she always wanted to team up with Supergirl, describing them as the "most iconic female duo:"

"From the very beginning, I said I’ve wanted to see Supergirl and Stargirl team up because [they would be the] most iconic female power duo. I feel like they would get along and push each other and support each other. From the very beginning, I’ve said Supergirl and Stargirl.”

Speaking in a separate interview with Starbust Magazine, Stargirl actress Amy Smart, who plays the titular hero's mother in the series, confirmed that the show's fate will be unveiled at the end of this month:

"We’ll find out by the end of the month whether we go back for Season 4. So we’re all just crossing our fingers and toes!"

Nevertheless, it seems that fans are on the side of the CW series as #RenewStargirl recently started trending on Twitter:

Here's Why Stargirl Should Have a DC Crossover Soon

Among the DC shows left, Stargirl is the best choice for crossovers due to its interesting ensemble of characters and the world that it already built.

Moreover, a crossover would allow fans to discover a fresh take on the characters since giving them more time with other powerful figures such as Superman and Supergirl would help their evolution.

Given that Stargirl has been receiving high praise in terms of fan and critic reactions, a fourth season should be a no-brainer. In addition, the #RenewStargirl movement also adds credence to the overwhelming support that the show is receiving.

However, the current merger situation of The CW has left the fate of the show hanging in a balance.

Hopefully, Stargirl's strong story and the impressive ensemble are more than enough to keep the show running in the future.

Stargirl Season 3 airs every Wednesday on The CW.