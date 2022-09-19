Arrowverse: New Evidence Points to Final Crossover Featuring DC’s Titans & More

The Arrowverse might be ending soon due to The Flash's final season, but the hopes for another crossover could still happen in other shows. The confirmation that Superman & Lois is set on a different Earth presented many opportunities for such an event to happen, with Lois Lane actress Elizabeth Tulloch even admitting that Supergirl lead star Melissa Benoist wants to return.

Another show that is positioned for a crossover is Brec Bassinger's Stargirl. While the series already had a mini crossover with The Flash due to the inclusion of John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick in Season 2, Stargirl still doesn't have a proper one with the rest of the Arrowverse projects.

Although Bassinger expressed interest in doing a crossover with Superman & Lois and Supergirl, rumors have started swirling that a potential overlap with Titans and Doom Patrol could happen.

Now, new evidence emerged about this crossover.

Stargirl's Blue Valley High School Spotted in Titans Set

As first shared on the Titans TV subreddit by user TimesHero, new set photos have seemingly revealed an interesting connection to The CW's Stargirl.

The post unveiled that a Blue Valley High School signage was present on the Titans set, the prominent school that is featured in Stargirl where Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore and the rest of the Justice Society of America are currently studying.

Here's a closer look at the Blue Valley signage:

In comparison, the signage's design appears to be identical to the ones in Stargirl, seemingly confirming that this could be the same location from The CW series:

At this stage, this seems to be the first solid evidence of the rumored crossover among Titans, Stargirl, and Doom Patrol.

How a Stargirl/Titans/Doom Patrol Crossover Could Work

Although this new evidence is not confirmed to be real or not, this leans toward a strong possibility that such an event will happen among the three shows. However, based on the events from Crisis on Infinite Earths, this might be a complicated crossover.

During the Arrowverse crossover event, it was established that Stargirl, Titans, and Doom Patrol are set on different Earths. Stargirl is set on Earth 2, Titans on Earth 9, and Doom Patrol on Earth 23.

If a crossover would indeed happen in one of the shows (presumably Titans), then there's a strong chance that the characters from Stargirl and Doom Patrol will be Variants of their original selves from their respective shows.

This set photo could hint that only Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore could appear in the planned crossover, leaving the rest of the Justice Society of America absent during the event. As for Doom Patrol, the core team of Robot Man, Mr. Negative, Rita Farr, Crazy Jane, and Cyborg could be featured.

It is unknown why a crossover would happen, but there are many possibilities. For starters, the Titans team could use some needed reinforcements in going up against the forces of Brother Blood and Lex Luthor, and the assistance of Stargirl and Doom Patrol would be valuable.

On other hand, a crossover similar to Grant Gustin's Flash and Ezra Miller's DCEU version where the character briefly acknowledges each other could also happen, establishing that there are other heroes in the Titans universe.

Stargirl airs every Wednesday on The CW while Titans Season 4 will premiere in November.