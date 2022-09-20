First Look at Arrowverse’s Next Crossover With Stargirl & Titans (Set Photo)

The Arrowverse. Once a robust slate of DC superhero programming airing on The CW, now has but a single show remaining that actually has direct ties to this shared TV universe.

Indeed, the Arrowverse has been dying a slow, painful death for a couple of years now. At one time, it encompassed five concurrently airing series: Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Shows like Titans and Stargirl were also confirmed to exist within the Arrowverse’s extended multiverse. Now, it’s down to just The Flash which is ending in 2023.

Arguably the biggest draw for this universe was its annual, large-scale crossover event. These crossovers haven’t been able to move forward since 2020 due to the pandemic, but it looks like there may be one last event in the works before everything goes kaput.

DC’s Stargirl to Cross Over with Titans

Brec Bassinger posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Twitter, showing her in her superhero costume from DC’s Stargirl alongside Ryan Potter who plays Beast Boy in Titans on HBO Max. Also present are director Eric Dean Seaton, who has helmed episodes of many DCTV shows, and Stargirl producer Geoff Johns.

Bassinger also included the following caption, potentially teasing a big Arrowverse multiversal crossover on-screen:

"Omg, so crazy running into my friends in Toronto. Such a crazy coincidence. CrAzy."

Brec Bassinger’s Twitter

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!