Arrowvwerse Star Reveals Legends of Tomorrow’s Cancelled Season 8 Plans

DC's Legends of Tomorrow began as a by-the-books time-traveling superhero show with a cast composed of side characters from The CW's Arrow and The Flash series. But around the third season of Legends, the tone started to shift wildly into a zany, madcap trip through time with increasingly less focus on actual super-heroics. Over the years, the series was host to a wide variety of DC characters, like Hawkgirl, Firestorm, and John Constantine. But one by one, the original cast fell away, leaving only Caity Lotz's Sara Lance as the only hero from the first season to continue on until the last.

Legends has recently met its unfortunate end, seemingly at the hands of Warner Bros's decision to streamline and unify its DC properties into a more cohesive continuity. Fellow Arrowverse series, Batwoman also met the same fate. Legends was also in the unique position of having just introduced Booster Gold in its season seven finale, a character that was long off-limits to the program.

What could have actually gone down in Season 8? Caity Lotz stops by with some insider info.

Caity Lotz on Legends of Tomorrow's Proposed Eighth Season

DC

During a panel at Motor City Comic Con (via The Cosmic Circus) Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz discussed what would have happened in the canceled season 8 of the series. "We were gonna be in jail," explained Lotz, after the Legends were arrested for their various crimes throughout time.

“Um… we were gonna be in jail. So, basically, we’d kind of… [be] learning how to be responsible… Time Masters, so to say, or you know, time travelers, so like a retraining. So they were gonna have us in jail, with a bunch of young cadets and stuff, and then we’re the old-school ones, like ‘We know how to do all of this!”

Lotz continued, being sure to make mention that what became the series finale ended with Sara pregnant with her and girlfriend Ava's child and that the next part of Legends would have dealt with this.

“But we’re doing it all wrong. And then we have the whole Booster Gold storyline which I thought was gonna be so fun… but that’s kind of all I know about that. And then of course, yeah, Ava and Sara’s kid."

The Legends Season Fans Never Got

Legends was never the most-watched show on television, nor was it the most well-known Arrowverse series, but its fans were extremely passionate about this misfit, ragtag band of time-travelers.

Season 8 may never happen, especially with some of the cast already moving on into other roles. Stranger things have occurred in the world of television, however. Perhaps there's some hope yet.

It's also worth noting that Lotz' Sara Lance is a member of what is ostensibly the Arrowverse's own Justice League, which was established in the closing minutes of the multi-series crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths, two years ago. While the shows were never in a position to do anything further with the team (The pandemic seriously hampered the productions' ability for crossovers), perhaps Sara Lance could still be seen one last time, if the shared universe of shows were ever to hold an event that features the Justice League.

2022 marks the tenth anniversary of the Arrowverse, with Arrow having started its run in 2012. Nothing about this was mentioned during The CW's recent upfronts event, nor was anything said about another crossover, so fans will just have to wait and see if there's a possibility that at least some of the Legends could have one more adventure.