Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Wants to Return for DC Spin-off

Superman & Lois' confirmation that it is not set on Earth-Prime a.k.a. the home of the rest of the Arrowverse shows raised a lot of questions ahead of its upcoming third season. One of those queries revolves around the possibility of seeing other established superheroes, such as Melissa Benoist's Supergirl.

Even though Supergirl already finished its six-season run on The CW, there are still a lot of stories to tell for the titular Girl of Steel. Many have speculated that Superman & Lois will provide a new storytelling avenue for Supergirl, but the fact that it's in a different world (literally) could provide a real challenge.

Now, ahead of Season 3, a surprising new reveal about Melissa Benoist's Supergirl could shed some promising development about Superman & Lois.

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Wants a DC Comeback

DC

Speaking as a guest at this year's Fan Expo Canada, Superman & Lois lead stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch offered high praise to Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist while also revealing that the Arrowverse icon wants to return in the DC spinoff.

During the show's Q&A, both stars were asked if they heard the rumor that Benoist will appear in the series. Although admitting that they haven't come across such speculation, Tulloch, who plays Lois Lane, revealed that Benoist told her that she wants to make a comeback in Superman & Lois.

Tulloch also expressed interest in working with other Arrowverse stars, such as The Flash's Grant Gustin:

“We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show… She has expressed interest to me in doing it and I know that we would love to work with her again, and Grant [Gustin], and everyone else. I just don’t know."

Tulloch then noted that crossovers with other shows weren't made possible due to the reality of COVID:

"Ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality, which is why we haven’t done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can’t speak to whether or not that’s feasible.”

Instead of speaking about the crossovers, Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin offered high praise towards Benoist, saying that "she's the greatest:"

“Melissa is the sweetest she’s the greatest. I think she was born to play that role. I had so much fun guest starring on the show… [About] the crossovers, you couldn’t say nice enough things about her. She really is the best.”

Superman & Lois was supposed to be a direct spin-off of The CW's Supergirl, considering that both lead stars first appeared in the Melissa Benoist-led series. However, at the end of Season 2, it was established that the show is set on a different Earth separate from the other Arrowverse series.

How Supergirl Can Return to Superman & Lois

Melissa Benoist's interest in returning as Supergirl in Superman & Lois is a positive sign, and this could make her comeback more possible than ever. The actress' incredible performance as the Girl of Steel was well loved by fans, and seeing her again on-screen would further boost the show's ratings.

Despite that, the show's writers will still need to provide a proper story to fit Supergirl in Superman & Lois.

For starters, Benoist could return as the DC heroine in a two-episode arc similar to what Tyler Hoechlin did in Supergirl Season 2. During that run, Superman helped the Girl of Steel in keeping National City safe from Metallo. Doing a two-episode arc would keep things fresh while also not wasting Benoist's return in a minor cameo appearance.

This would also give Superman & Lois the chance to provide a new backstory for Benoist's Supergirl since this character will be a new version that is distant from her portrayal in the main Arrowverse.

Another way for Supergirl to appear in Superman & Lois is through the Multiverse. It's possible that Grant Gustin's Flash will be able to find a way to access alternate Earths again, and he could bring Benoist's Girl of Steel with him to investigate the Man of Steel's other world.

Superman & Lois Season 3 will premiere on The CW at some point in 2023.