Melissa Benoist Teases Her Supergirl Return Amid DC Reboot

The Arrowverse's Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist shared an exciting update about her potential return as the Girl of Steel amid the upcoming DCU reboot.

The Flash Season 9 ultimately ended the Arrowverse, concluding 11 years' worth of connected superhero storytelling in its own shared DC universe. At its peak, the Arrowverse had six shows on the go, with The CW's Supergirl, headlined by Benoist, being the third to conclude as it finished its run in November 2021.

The Arrowverse's ending came at a time when DC is on the verge of a reboot spearheaded by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Melissa Benoist Shares Hopes About Supergirl Return

DC

In a new video posted on Melissa Benoist's Cameo page, the Supergirl actress teased her potential return as DC's Girl of Steel.

While greeting a fan for his birthday, Benoist reiterated that she loves playing Kara Danvers aka Supergirl:

“So happy to hear that you’re a fan of the show and my character. I love playing [Supergirl.] That’s so cool you grew up watching the shows. They were really really fun to work on."

The Arrowverse actress then expressed hope of donning the Supergirl costume again, saying, "We'll see what happens:"

"Who knows if I may put on the suit again? We’ll see. I have one that I sneakily took when we ended the show. Don’t tell anyone. This is a secret. A big one, actually. But yeah, I do have a suit in my attic, and I would love to play the character again. We’ll see what happens.”

This isn't the first time that Benoist expressed interest in a potential return since Lois Lane actress Elizabeth Tulloch revealed in September 2022 that the Arrowverse star wants to return in Superman & Lois:

“We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show… She has expressed interest to me in doing it and I know that we would love to work with her again, and Grant [Gustin], and everyone else. I just don’t know."

Will Melissa Benoist Return as Supergirl in DC's Reboot?

Melissa Benoist's exciting comments about a Supergirl return should come as a sigh of relief for Arrowverse and DC fans alike.

The actress' portrayal of Kara Danvers and the Girl of Steel on-screen was well-received by fans and critics, and seeing her come back would be quite fitting if given the chance.

Still, it is unknown if Benoist would reprise her role as Supergirl in the DCU's upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie. While a brand new actress will more than likely take up the Kryptonian mantle for the blockbuster, there is still a way for Benoist to make a grand comeback.

DC Studios CEO James Gunn previously said that developing Elseworlds movies (projects outside of the main DCU) is "actively happening" under his new regime.

This plan could allow past DC stars to return without ruining the main story that Gunn is trying to tell in his prime universe. So maybe Benoist's Supergirl and other Arrowverse heroes could be among those to find their way into an Elseworlds tale.

That said, it's also possible that Benoist is teasing a comeback in Superman & Lois, either in the upcoming Season 4 or a further season down the line.

Given that it was confirmed in Season 2 that The CW show is set on a different Earth, seeing the actress return as Supergirl would give her more freedom to play the character armed with a new backstory and dynamic with Tyler Hoechlin's Clark Kent.

Supergirl is available to stream on Netflix in the United States.