Only These 5 Upcoming DCU Movies Can Break This Legendary DC Record

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises stands as a monumental achievement in superhero cinema, grossing an astonishing $1.082 billion worldwide and holding the record as the highest-grossing DC solo film of all time. Released in 2012, the film capped Nolan’s revered Dark Knight trilogy, blending gritty realism, emotional depth, and blockbuster spectacle to redefine the genre.

Its financial success, driven by a global appetite for Batman’s final chapter, set a towering benchmark that no DC solo film has surpassed in over a decade. As James Gunn and Peter Safran launch the rebooted DC Universe (DCU) with Superman (2025), a new era dawns, one that carries the weight of lofty expectations and the potential to challenge this legendary record.

The DCU’s debut with Superman ignited hope among fans and analysts, signaling a promising trajectory for the franchise after the uneven legacy of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Unlike its predecessor, which struggled with critical inconsistency and box office disappointments like The Flash ($271.4 million) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom($440.1 million), the DCU aims to weave a cohesive narrative with bold storytelling and interconnected projects. Superman’s early success suggests that DC may finally have the momentum to rival Nolan’s iconic milestone, with a select slate of upcoming films poised to test the limits of the DCU’s box office potential.

Every DCU Movie That Could Break the DC Box Office Record

Superman 2

DC Studios

A follow-up to Superman is confirmed to happen, thanks to an exciting update by Corenswet. James Gunn also stated that a sequel was on his mind, though he clarified that it was not a "straight-up Superman sequel."

This ambiguity suggests a narrative that may expand beyond a traditional solo film, potentially incorporating other DCU heroes or exploring a broader conflict tied to the first film’s ending, which teases an "evil Justice League" manipulated by Lex Luthor. This setup promises a high-stakes story that could draw massive audiences, leveraging Superman’s established goodwill.

James Gunn’s Superman, released on July 11, 2025, has set a high bar for the DCU, earning widespread acclaim and impressive box office numbers. The film, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, has garnered an 83% critics’ score and a 91% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting strong critical and fan approval.

Critics have praised its earnest tone, faithful adaptation of comics like All-Star Superman, and Gunn’s signature blend of action, humor, and heart.

The potential for Superman 2 to break The Dark Knight Rises’ record lies in its ability to capitalize on the first film’s momentum. With Superman currently at $472.4 million globally and projected to make more, a sequel could aim higher by addressing the original’s international weaknesses and broadening its demographic appeal.

Gunn’s knack for crafting crowd-pleasing blockbusters, as he did with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, positions Superman 2 as a strong contender, especially if it introduces fan-favorite characters or a team-up dynamic.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

DC Studios

The DCU’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold is poised to introduce a seasoned Batman, distinct from Robert Pattinson’s iteration, alongside his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin. Directed by Andy Muschietti and inspired by Grant Morrison’s iconic comic run, the film promises a family-driven narrative exploring the Bat-Family’s dynamics.

James Gunn has emphasized getting the script right, indicating a meticulous approach to ensure the film resonates with audiences. While no release date is set, the project’s significance as the DCU’s Batman debut makes it a prime candidate to challenge Nolan’s record.

Batman’s universal appeal and the promise of a fresh take on the Caped Crusader give The Brave and the Bold immense box office potential.

The Dark Knight Rises benefited from Batman’s global draw. With Superman rebuilding trust in the DC brand, this film could surpass $1 billion by tapping into nostalgia and introducing a new generation to Batman’s legacy.

The challenge lies in distinguishing this Batman from Pattinson’s while avoiding audience confusion, but a compelling script and Muschietti’s directorial experience could propel it to record-breaking heights.

Justice League

DC Studios

A Justice League film could be in its planning stages, as Gunn previously teased a team-up movie as part of the DCU’s long-term vision, though the team does not yet exist in the current timeline. Superman’s ending, setting up an "evil Justice League" orchestrated by Lex Luthor, sets the stage for a future team-up of DC’s biggest heroes, including Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Such a film, bringing together the DCU’s iconic trinity, could replicate the massive appeal of Marvel’s The Avengers, making it a frontrunner to surpass The Dark Knight Rises.

The potential for a Justice League film to break the $1.082 billion record would be bolstered by the DCU’s interconnected storytelling and the success of prior DCU films.

A well-executed team-up, showcasing Corenswet’s Superman alongside a new Batman and Wonder Woman, could draw audiences eager for a cohesive DC universe. However, the project’s distant timeline and the need to establish other heroes first pose challenges.

If DC maintains its momentum, Justice League could become the franchise’s crowning achievement, leveraging the star power of its heroes to achieve unprecedented box office success.

The Batman – Part II

DC Studios

While not part of the DCU, Matt Reeves’ The Batman – Part II, set for release on October 1, 2027, is a strong contender to challenge Nolan’s record. Starring Robert Pattinson as Batman, the sequel builds on the 2022 film’s over $772 million global gross and critical acclaim.

With Reeves completing the script and villains like Clayface and Hush rumored to appear, the film promises to expand The Batman's gritty, detective-driven world. Its standalone nature, unburdened by shared-universe constraints, allows for a focused narrative that could resonate widely.

The Batman’s $134 million domestic opening and strong legs suggest that Part II could reach $1 billion, especially with inflation and growing anticipation following The Penguin series’ success.

If Reeves delivers another critical and commercial hit, The Batman – Part II could come within striking distance of The Dark Knight Rises, reinforcing Batman’s enduring box office dominance.

Wonder Woman

DC Studios

A new Wonder Woman film is in development for the DCU, with Gunn confirming that a script is being written, though no casting or release date has been announced. Positioned as a reboot, distinct from Gal Gadot’s DCEU portrayal, the project aims to reintroduce Diana Prince in a fresh narrative, potentially tied to the Paradise Lost series exploring Themyscira’s origins.

Superman’s success has fast-tracked this project, signaling DC’s confidence in its female-led potential. The DCEU's Wonder Woman (2017) Box Office success, and with the DCU’s renewed brand strength, a new film could be even more successful.

A compelling lead actress and a story with lots of action and spectacle would increase Wonder Woman's global appeal and position her to challenge The Dark Knight Rises.