'Amazing World of Gumball' Name Change Gets Official Explanation from Cartoon Network

The Amazing World of Gumball revival's name change was given an official explanation from Cartoon Network. The hit animated series is back in the form of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, a continuation of the original Cartoon Network show, this time airing on Hulu. Much of the same creative team, like series creator Ben Bocquelet, are back for the new sequel; however, there have been a few slight changes.

The biggest of these changes between the original show and its revival has been the name. The revival does away with the Amazing World of Gumball branding and instead opts for the new title, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. A detailed reason for the change had not been made clear to fans, leaving audiences wondering why a new title was needed at all. Luckily, though, Cartoon Network (the show's original home) has clarified why the change was made.

Why Did They Change the Name of The Amazing World of Gumball?

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network finally confirmed why the Amazing World of Gumball revival had to change its name from the original series.

Writing in an official press release for the animated show, Cartoon Network wrote, "the show is so amazing that they had to rename it," attributing its quality to the reason they did away with the "Amazing" in the title:

"Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants—Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!"

This was backed up in a Facebook reply from the network from May 2025, in which they reiterated the revival was "so amazing we had to rename it:"

"So amazing we had to rename it. 'The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.' Coming in 2025 to Cartoon Network and Max."

Some have also speculated that this retitling could have more of an appropriately in-universe change, potentially hinting at where the revival series is going in its new 2025 run.

A popular theory going around amongst the fambase online suggests that the change from "The Amazing World" and "The Wonderfully Weird World" could indicate that the new revival series could actually take place in an entirely different reality from the original show.

This could mean that these "Amazing" and "Wonderfully Weird" superlatives may actually be a universal distinction in the same way that the Marvel world uses numbers to denote what Earth/Universe any particular story is focused on.

The original series introduced the concept of The Void, a place between realities where 'mistakes' go. Some have speculated that the reality fans saw in The Amazing World of Gumball has ended and been banished to the void (as was teased to be starting in the show's final episode).

Now, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball focuses on a new reality, which could eventually crossover with that of the original show.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is now streaming on Hulu, picking up the story of the blue 12-year-old cat Gumball and his adopted brother, a goldfish named Darwin. The show follows the pair of animated brothers as they get up to no good going to middle school in the small town of Elmore