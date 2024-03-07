After months of silence surrounding the 2024 Amazing World of Gumball movie, the animated film got an unexpected release update.

The beloved Cartoon Network series has been dormant for several years following the release of six seasons on the cable network along with two miniseries in 2019 and 2020.

That is not to say nothing more is coming from The Amazing World of Gumball. In 2021, Season 7 of the show was announced for the Warner Bros.-owned Max (formerly HBO Max service) along with a movie; however, since then, the studio has remained fairly silent on both projects from the animated franchise.

The Amazing World of Gumball Movie Could Be Coming Soon

Cartoon Network

A new update has fans thinking The Amazing World of Gumball movie could be coming in 2024.

What turned some heads was that, on January 16, the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR) entry for The Amazing World of Gumball film was updated, and the previously reported 2024 release date remained.

This indicated that the movie is still being eyed for a 2024 release date; although, an exact window still looks to have not been locked down (at least publicly).

The Amazing World of Gumball movie was originally announced alongside Season 7 back in September 2021 but quickly slunk into the shadows with audiences wondering what had happened to the project.

The last audiences heard about the movie was in 2022 when it was announced the project would no longer be coming to HBO Max (now Max) and be shopped around to other buyers instead.

No information has made its way out on whether The Amazing World of Gumball movie had been picked up by someone in Hollywood, but given the recent update to the EIDR listing, it can be assumed the movie is still coming.

When Will The Amazing World of Gumball Movie Be Released?

The question moving forward becomes, when exactly will The Amazing World of Gumball movie come out in 2024 (if at all)?

The biggest factor is who picked the film up after Warner Bros. (WB) announced it would no longer be coming to its in-house streamer.

With the acquisition of other abandoned WB titles like Merry Little Batman and Batman: Caped Crusader (read more about Caped Crusader here), there is a chance streaming giant Amazon Studios picked up The Amazing World of Gumball movie for its Prime Video streaming platform.

If so, then that 2024 release could still be possible.

With the release slate packed in the first half of the year, a late summer or early fall release for The Amazing World of Gumball movie seems like a perfect fit.

Other Cartoon Network properties (i.e. Teen Titans Go!) have seen success in that July/August window with their big-screen efforts.

A summertime release would be smart if whoever acquired the Amazing World of Gumball movie wants to capitalize on the 'fun in the sun' summer vacation vibes.

The Amazing World of Gumball movie is reportedly releasing in 2024.