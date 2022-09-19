DC Super-Pets Gets Surprising HBO Max Streaming Release Date

While Warner Bros. is still working through the details of its merger with Discovery, this year has still brought a couple of exciting DC releases for the company. This includes a rare family-friendly animated outing in DC League of Super-Pets, bringing the animal action stars to the big screen for the first time in this unique story.

Super-Pets earned a modest box office intake at just under $180 million worldwide, although it became available for fans at home much sooner than most people expected.

This new animated outing became available for Premium Digital Ownership on August 23, which was less than a month after Super-Pets originally debuted in theaters at the end of July. Now, Warner Bros. is pushing this release even further, allowing even more fans to enjoy the latest DC movie from home at a surprisingly fast rate.

DC's Super-Pets Movie Streaming Soon

DC

Via Dark Horizons, Warner Bros. has confirmed that DC League of Super-Pets will be available to stream on HBO Max starting on Monday, September 26.

This surprising news comes about two months after the movie initially premiered in theaters, one month after its premium VOD release on August 23, and about a week before its Blu-ray release on October 4.

Other DC projects coming to HBO Max this month include Secret Origin of the Batwheels, which came on September 17, and all five seasons of Gotham on September 30. Looking ahead, the streaming service will also be starting Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler on October 6.

DC Shocks Fans with Super-Pets Arrival

Streaming release dates have been a hot topic of discussion across all major studios and steaming companies, especially in the post-pandemic era.

For live-action movies like The Batman, there's usually been about a three or four-month timeframe between the movie's initial release in theaters and the day it becomes available for streaming. Super-Pets breaks that mark by a wide margin, leading to questions about why Warner Bros. decided to bring this streaming release so soon.

It could be due to the fact that this was an animated feature, which usually don't run as long in theaters as their live-action counterparts. Warner Bros. may also be using a new model for releases as a part of its rebrand with Discovery, which has left much of the company's plans up in the air as releases are pushed more regularly.

DC League of Super-Pets will be available to stream on HBO Max on Monday, September 26.