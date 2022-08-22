DC's Super-Pets Movie Arrives Online Way Sooner Than Expected

Super-Pets Movie Releasing Digitally Soon

DC

Warner Bros. unveiled an official press release for the animated DC League of Super-Pets, confirming that it will be available for home viewing sooner than expected.

The release confirms that the Super-Pets movie will arrive "for Premium Digital Ownership at home on [Tuesday] August 23," with its Blu-ray and DVD release coming on October 4. The home release date comes less than a month after the movie was initially released in theaters, with its worldwide premiere date having arrived on July 29:

"DC League of Super-Pets COMES HOME FROM WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT Burbank, CA, August 22, 2022 – Experience a funny and fun-filled, action-packed adventure featuring the DC canon’s unsung heroes, Krypto and Ace, when 'DC League of Super-Pets' arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on August 23. The film is directed by Jared Stern from a screenplay by Stern and John Whittington, based on characters from DC, and Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson (“the 'Jumanji' films, 'Moana'). The film will also be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on October 4."

Along with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, the film also boasts other impressive names like Kevin Hart, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' John Krasinski, and Star Wars: Andor's Diego Luna:

"The film also stars the voices of Kevin Hart (the Jumanji and Secret Life of Pets films), Kate McKinnon (TV’s Saturday Night Live, the Magic School Bus Rides Again”films), John Krasinski (the Quiet Place films, Free Guy), Vanessa Bayer (TV’s Saturday Night Live, Office Christmas Party), Natasha Lyonne (Show Dogs, Ballmastrz 9009), Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Maya and the Three), Marc Maron (Joker, TV’s GLOW), Thomas Middleditch (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, TV’s Duck Tales) and Keanu Reeves (the Matrix”and John Wick films). The film was produced by Patricia Hicks, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Stern, with John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Nicholas Stoller, Allison Abbate, Chris Leahy, Sharon Taylor and Courtenay Valenti executive producing."

League of Super-Pets will be available for home purchase at a $24.99 USD price tag, with a 48-hour rental via PVOD coming at a $19.99 USD price:

"On August 23, DC League of Super-Pets will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $24.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $19.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies. On October 4, DC League of Super-Pets will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. DC League of Super-Pets will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers."

The press release confirms the use of "correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates" with the home release, bringing the movie to home audiences exactly the way that the filmmakers intended it to be viewed:

"DC League of Super-Pets can be enjoyed at home with Filmmaker Mode TM. Developed by studios, TV manufacturers and some of Hollywood’s leading directors, Filmmaker Mode disables all post processing (e.g. motion smoothing), preserves the correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, and enables your TV to display the film precisely as it was intended by the filmmaker. Filmmaker Mode is available on televisions from select manufacturers. 'DC League of Super-Pets”' will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts."

The synopsis for the movie recaps the friendship between Johnson's Krypto and Krasinski's Superman before the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, leading to a rescue mission by their pets:

"In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog (Dwayne Johnson) and Superman (John Krasinski) are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound (Kevin Hart), PB the potbellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna)—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes."

The digital and Blu-ray releases will also include more than a dozen special features, including tutorials on how to draw the leading animals and a featurette on the all-star cast of voices:

"DC League of Super-Pets Premium Digital Ownership contains the following special features: How to Draw Krypto

Behind the Super Voices

Super-Pets Animation 101

Find the Easter Eggs

The World of Super-Pets

Deleted Scenes DC League of Super-Pets 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features: How to Draw Krypto

Behind the Super Voices

Super-Pets Animation 101

Find the Easter Eggs

The World of Super-Pets

Deleted Scenes"

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!