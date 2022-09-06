Warner Bros. Fails to Lock In DC's New Superhero Movie Boss

DC has been in a state of flux ever since Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) took over the studio, and it was kickstarted with the cancellation of Batgirl. Since then, WBD has been on a cancellation spree, removing several original superhero shows from HBO Max.

Moreover, DC's leadership is another issue as Walter Hamada, its current president, has only agreed to remain in his leadership post at least until Black Adam's release on October 21. As a result, this led Warner Bros. Discovery to find DC's new leader.

Now, a new report revealed an unfortunate update about the studio's search for its DC film and TV head.

Dan Lin Won't Take Executive Role

DC

CNBC shared that movie producer Dan Lin will not take the job to become head of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Comics film and TV unit.

The LEGO Movie and IT producer was reported to be in talks for the said role under DC, but the outlet revealed that the two sides ended negotiations without reaching a deal.

The two sides were reported to exchange term sheets, with Lin wanting to keep the production company he founded, Rideback, operational with an equity stake owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. However, both parties decided to move on after Lin decided to stay at Rideback.

Who Will Become DC's New Leader?

Warner Bros. Discovery president David Zaslav previously said that he has envisioned a "10-year plan" for DC, saying that "it's very similar to the structure" that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at Disney. However, this latest development poses a major road bump to that plan.

It seems that DC and Warner Bros. Discovery couldn't catch a break as it strives to improve the franchise. An earlier report mentioned that Arrowverse boss Greg Berlanti is being eyed as a potential candidate to take over for DC, and it's possible that the executive could be heavily pursued as talks between the studio and Lin just broke down.

Despite this unfortunate development, it is expected that Zaslav and his crew will look to find ways to expedite the search for DC's new leader, considering that he mentioned that the franchise is "at the top of the list" for them.

Hopefully, the one that will replace Walter Hamada will have a burning desire to reinvigorate the DC franchise as it heads to a brand new chapter.