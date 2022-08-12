Will Arrowverse’s Creator Become DC’s Kevin Feige? New Report Reveals Possibility

The fate of the universe is a common theme in comic book movies. Who knew it would become such a common theme at Warner Bros.? In light of lackluster reviews and in comparison to the Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. has attempted to revive its DCEU multiple times in recent years. But its April merger with Discovery, coupled with talent-related legal woes, has only led to further confusion and uncertainty, all of which reached a new zenith when the studio axed Batgirl for the purpose of a tax write-down.

Warner Bros. attributed the decision to a "leadership's strategic shift" before announcing a 10-year DC plan that will mirror the MCU. In addition, the embattled studio has been open in expressing its interest in a leader like Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The question now, of course, is who will DC's own Feige and oversee this new 10-year plan for the blue brand? Well, a new report suggests that while one corner of the studio's DC Universe is ending, it could only be the beginning for its creator.

Arrowverse Creator Poised for DC's Kevin Feige Role?

DC

According to Variety, Arrowverse boss, Greg Berlanti is a potential candidate to oversee Warner Bros. Discovery's new incarnation of its DC Extended Universe.

Much like Marvel's Kevin Feige, Berlanti has overseen a connected DC universe or as the "Arrowverse" on The CW.

Beginning in 2012, this shared universe has consisted of shows like Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and more. However, since The Flash's final season airs in 2023, it appears that the Arrowverse may finally be coming to an end.

Variety also noted that Warner Bros. has yet to approach Berlanti, and the producer hasn't pursued the job. Insiders have also suggested that he may not be interested in pursuing the position.

The Hierarchy of the DCU is About to Change?

Given Berlanti's experience with DC and in creating and overseeing a connective universe, it makes sense that he would make the shortlist. He has film producer credits to his name, including 2021's Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds.

However, the fact that he hasn't pursued the job, along with rumblings that he's not interested in working in-house, casts considerable doubt about him actually becoming DC's version of Kevin Feige.

Warner Bros. Discovery isn't exactly the industry's darling at the moment, and a new DC Universe for the big screen is a massive undertaking. But another factor is likely the current DC films president, Walter Hamada.

While the studio executive is reportedly out the door once Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is released on October 21, 2022, that still remains to be seen.

Since Hamada joined the studio in 2018, DC has produced box office successes like Aquaman and Matt Reeves' The Batman. Also, Warner Bros. Discovery's film division heads, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, have been open about their desire to see the current president remain in his position.

Until the dust settles from all of the recent weeks' worth of shakeups and bombshells, vying for potential positions and evaluating contenders like Greg Berlanti is going to be complicated in an already complicated situation.