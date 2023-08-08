The Flash Movie's Streaming Release Breaks a Frustrating DC Record

The Flash will break a frustrating record for DC when it starts streaming on Max.

For a while, studios were debuting the latest movies on streaming the same day as they arrived in theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, theatrical-to-streaming windows have begun to grow again with Marvel Studios extending the wait for recent movies and The Super Mario Bros. just recently breaking that record for Universal on Peacock.

The Flash to Break DC Record With Long Streaming Wait

DC

With 53 days passed since it arrived in theaters, Warner Bros. has yet to announce the Max streaming release date for DC's latest movie, The Flash.

At the end of July, Max shared a list of the new movies and shows that will be coming to the streaming service in August, and The Flash was absent.

By the time September gets underway, 77 days will have passed since The Flash released in theaters, meaning its theatrical-to-streaming window will be that at the very least but likely even longer.

With a theatrical-to-streaming window of at least 77 days, The Flash will break the frustrating record for the longest wait since Max (formerly HBO Max) launched.

The previous record was held by Shazam! Fury of Gods at 67 days, with its release coming on the same day as the streamer's Max rebrand.

Wonder Woman 1984 - 0 days

- 0 days The Suicide Squad - 0 days

- 0 days The Batman - 45 days

- 45 days League of Super-Pets - 59 days

- 59 days Black Adam - 56 days

- 56 days Shazam! Fury of the Gods - 67 days

- 67 days The Flash - 77 days minimum

Both Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad, much like all Warner Bros.' 2021 movie releases, came to HBO Max on the same day as they arrived in theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Will The Flash Start Streaming on Max?

Warner Bros. stated before The Flash's release that the movie will land on Max in the fall, which officially begins on September 23. If the studio sticks by its word on the plan, The Flash's theatrical-to-streaming window will be at least 99 days.

One would imagine The Flash will land on Max early in the fall, likely toward late September or early October. This will be plenty of time ahead of this year's final DC movie, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in December.

With regard to why the speedster blockbuster is taking so long to come to streaming compared to other recent DC movies, the answer for that may lie in its disastrous box office run.

The Flash has only grossed $263.46 million worldwide so far and is on track to lose Warner Bros. around $200 million. As such, the studio may be looking to allow some time following its home release to rack up sales and recoup some losses.

The Flash is available now for digital purchase and will come to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on Tuesday, August 29.