Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of The Amazing World of Gumball with Season 7, and it appears that a release window was announced.

The last time The Amazing World of Gumball aired a proper episode was on June 24, 2019; the Season 6 finale, "Inquisition," ended on a literal cliffhanger. Thankfully, two years later, a movie for the surrealist cartoon series was announced for HBO Max, along with a series continuation.

Unfortunately, due to Discovery's acquisition of Warner Bros, several animated projects were axed, shelved, or sold, with The Amazing World of Gumball movie being one. However, despite the movie being put on the shelf, the development of Season 7 of the cartoon show seemingly continued strong.

It was initially assumed, based on the Entertainment Identifier Registry, that Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball would be released sometime this year, which seems less likely as 2023 draws to a close.

Release Window for The Amazing World of Gumball New Season

The Amazing World of Gumball

One animator who formally worked on The Amazing World of Gumball announced the release window for Season 7 on TikTok.

Going simply by E.C., this animator clarified in one response that "I'm with a different studio so info I get is 2nd hand from colleagues." But when answering questions about the release window of Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball, they said it would either be "summer" or "mid/late 2024."

When asked about the movie, E.C. stated that it was "on hold" and that "they're now working on season 7," meaning the movie has only been shelved and not outright scrapped.

When Can Fans Expect Confirmation of Amazing World of Gumball Season 7?

While there haven't been any more official announcements from Warner Bros about the next season of The Amazing World of Gumball, there's been plenty of evidence as recently as September that its development has been ongoing.

Studio Soi, who has worked on the series since 2008, put out job listings for key animation and clean-up artists, presumably for the upcoming season. Additionally, Adam Long, the voice of Mr. Small, confirmed his involvement in the continuation last month.

Due to so much development continuously being devoted to the series, it seems likely for Warner Bros. Discovery to pull the rug from under Studio Soi.

As for any official announcement on a release date, if it's true that it won't be released until "mid/late 2024," fans should probably expect one by the start of next year or even later.

Season 7 of The Amazing World of Gumball is set to release sometime in 2024.