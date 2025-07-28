Spider-Man Brand New Day MCU Timeline Placement Gets Confirmed By Set Photos

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photo revealed the web-slinging blockbuster's MCU timeline placement. Spider-Man 4 production is just about to get underway in Glasgow, Scotland, bringing Tom Holland's wall-crawler back to the MCU for the first time since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though the movie is just over a year away from hitting theater screens, relatively little is known about it, including where it lines up in the greater MCU.

That has, however, recently changed, with new photos seemingly spoiling when Spider-Man 4 takes place in Marvel's super-powered universe. This is especially interesting information, considering the movie's relation to other tentpole titles, including next year's Avengers: Doomsday.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted new Spider-Man: Brand New Day timeline details as the new MCU gets set to kick off production.

X user Lukec1605 posted the images online, showing some New York signage around the Glasgow-based set, including a peculiar project listing that says construction is "scheduled to be completed by December 2027."

This means that Spider-Man 4 will take place sometime between December 2024 (when Spider-Man: No Way Home ended) and December 2027, and more notably, it confirms that the film will happen before the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Thunderbolts* post-credit scene, which has been said to be pulled straight from the next Avengers film, was placed on the MCU timeline as "14 months" after Thunderbolts. Seeing as the end of that movie was somewhere around Autumn 2027, that means Doomsday is at least happening in late 2028.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a new era for Tom Holland's Peter Parker/Spider-Man. After the world found out Holland's teenage supergenius was moonlighting as an Avengers, Brand New Day will see the wall-crawler back under the guise of anonymity following Doctor Strange's mind-wiping No Way Home spell. Spider-Man 4 stars Holland again, joined by Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Zendaya, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Why Spider-Man 4's Timeline Placement Matters?

Marvel Studios

While it may seem like small potatoes, at least narrowing the Spider-Man: Brand New Day MCU timeline placement is a big deal. This is especially the case, as it confirms that the movie will take place firmly before the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Spider-Man 4 may be coming out before Doomsday, making its timeline placement make a whole lot of sense, but that was not always the case.

Up until just a few months ago, Brand New Day was supposed to be released between Doomsday and Secret Wars, putting Spider-Man's role in Avengers 5 into question.

Knowing that Brand New Day comes before Doomsday in Marvel's on-screen universe means that Peter Parker has nothing holding him back from popping up in both upcoming Avengers films, as whatever problems he is dealing with in Spider-Man 4 will hopefully be dealt with by the time Doomsday rolls around.

This means that Spider-Man has the potential to arrive on the Avengers scene, coming off of Brand New Day, and serving as one of the leading names among Earth's Mightiest Heroes.