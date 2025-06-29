Avengers: Doomsday Will Include 1 Unsurprising Spider-Man Callback (Report)

According to a new report, the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home may get a mention in Avengers: Doomsday. It will reportedly be one of multiple incursions discussed or seen in the movie, with another being a new one in the main MCU universe and in the X-Men universe where Monica Rambeau currently is.

The report comes from The Cosmic Circus, and says that with Kang as a plot device "officially out of the picture for the time being," the movie will instead focus on characters "who have been interfering with the fabric of space and time:"

"Now that Kang and his variants are officially out of the picture for the time being, this allows Marvel to continue this plot point in a very different way than originally intended. Initially, we would have seen Kang’s variants causing havoc across time and space, disrupting the Multiverse one incursion at a time. However, now, the main reason revolves around the different heroes who have been interfering with the fabric of space and time."

The report goes on to say that "the main incursion" to start with "revolves around" the main MCU timeline and the FOX X-Men timeline, where Monica landed at the end of The Marvels.

Beyond that, the report says, "other incursions will also be addressed," such as the one from Spider-Man: No Way Home:

"In 'Doomsday,' the main incursion we’ll see at first revolves around Earth-616 and the universe Monica is set in, where the X-Men currently reside in the film. Other incursions will also be addressed, such as the one in 'No Way Home,' caused by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange."

Avengers: Doomsday, which just saw its release date moved to December 18, 2026, will feature a wide array of heroes from both the MCU and FOX Marvel franchises, as well as the debut of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

Does This Mean Spider-Man Could Be In Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Just because the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home might be mentioned in Avengers: Doomsday, it is still not a guarantee that Spider-Man himself will make an appearance.

This would not be the first time the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home are addressed in a movie that does not feature Tom Holland's Spider-Man — or even in a movie that does not feature any version of Spider-Man at all.

The first to do this was Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which was the first MCU movie to release after No Way Home, and had a title character who played a key role in the events of the franchise's third Spider-Man movie.

As such, and given the multiversal nature of both movies, a mention of the strange multiversal happenings of No Way Home made perfect sense, even though Holland did not appear in the movie itself.

Similarly, about a year later, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse referenced the events of No Way Home too, with Miguel angrily discussing it early in the movie.

However, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Holland's Spider-Man did not appear in this movie either.

All this to say, even if this report does turn out to be true and the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home are discussed, even briefly, in Avengers: Doomsday, it still may not mean Peter Parker will definitely show up and join the action.