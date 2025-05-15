Tom Holland Will Return for Avengers: Doomsday on One Condition (Report)

Tom Holland might be in line to reprise his role as Spider-Man in the MCU's Avengers: Doomsday, but there is one extenuating condition left to settle. While Holland is expected to play a major role in the MCU's future as Spider-Man, his inclusion in the cast of Marvel Studios' next massive team-up movie is still a question mark.

Marvel Studios reportedly wants Tom Holland to play Spider-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, but a return deal between the studio, Sony, and Holland himself has not yet been finalized. This comes more than three years after Holland was last seen in the MCU as Peter Parker, with fans still wondering how he will be utilized in a larger team setting again.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Sony and Marvel are still working out the logistical specifics to use Holland's Spider-Man in Doomsday's cast, but they are hopeful to make the casting official. This is the first time fans have heard any reports of the MCU veteran being considered for a place in Doomsday's already massive cast.

Holland was last seen as Spider-Man in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became the MCU's biggest solo film to date by grossing nearly $2 billion at the global box office. He is confirmed to bring his character back in 2026's Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will be the MCU's first movie released after Doomsday.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday has over two dozen cast members confirmed for appearances, including the sequel's main villain, Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. Although story details remain a mystery, teams of Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and more are expected to join forces across multiple dimensions in an attempt to stop Doom's impending reign of terror. Avengers: Doomsday is set to debut in theaters on May 1, 2026

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!