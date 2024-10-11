MCU Peter Parker actor Tom Holland will reportedly film another Marvel Studios blockbuster before starting work on Spider-Man 4.

Holland is expected to return for another Spider-Man movie in the coming years. Reports once said Spider-Man 4 would be a street-level team-up with Daredevil against Kingpin, while more recent claims say it will be another Multiversal affair.

Tom Holland's 2025 MCU Filming Schedule Revealed

Marvel Studios

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Tom Holland will return to the MCU as Spider-Man before his upcoming fourth solo outing.

The report claimed Holland is set to film his scenes for Avengers: Doomsday before turning his attention to Spider-Man 4.

The wall-crawler's next solo blockbuster will seemingly begin production in the U.K. on May 25, 2025 and wrap filming in October. While the exact production dates for Avengers 5 remain unclear, Variety stated it will start in Q2 2025 (April, May, or June) and be filmed in London.

This would leave Holland only a month or two to complete his work on Doomsday before shifting focus to Spider-Man 4. But as both blockbusters will shoot in the U.K., he may be able to switch between the two productions.

According to the latest claims from The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Spider-Man 4 will be released later than expected in July 2026, between May 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and May 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

It's uncertain when Marvel Studios plans to film Secret Wars, but with Doomsday scheduled to film just around one year before release, the Multiverse Saga's final outing may not shoot until early 2026.

Why Tom Holland's MCU Future Is Brighter Than Ever

Marvel Studios appears to be eyeing Tom Holland's Spider-Man for a significant role in the climax of the Multiverse Saga across multiple major projects.

For one, Daniel Richtman previously stated Tom Holland will take a "major role in Avengers: Doomsday" that is "more significant" than the part he played in taking down Thanos across Infinity War and Endgame.

While Doctor Doom is primarily a Fantastic Four villain, given Avengers 5's Latverian ruler will be played by Robert Downey Jr. and bear the same face as Spider-Man's MCU mentor Tony Stark, Holland's important role makes sense.

The British star already led one important Multiversal movie in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, and now he appears set for another. According to The Cosmic Circus, Spider-Man 4 will be a Multiversal tale that could unite Holland with Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock as they take on the symbiote king Knull.

Beyond that, Richtman has also said Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are working on a deal for Tom Holland to appear in more non-Spider-Man movies. This would include the coming Avengers movies and hopefully other prominent MCU tales akin to his Captain America: Civil War role.

What comes next for Holland's Spider-Man beyond the Multiverse Saga is unclear, but perhaps the MCU will revisit the street-level tale many hoped for.

The Cosmic Circus stated in the same report that Marvel Studios once planned Spider-Man 4 as a street-level tale that would spin out of Daredevil: Born Again and unite him with the Man Without Fear against Kingpin.

The pivot to a Multiversal tale may have come after Daredevil's Disney+ story was split into two seasons, meaning it won't be concluded for a little longer. With Daredevil: Born Again already seemingly renewed for Season 2, maybe that storyline will be revisited with Spider-Man 5.

On top of dealing with New York City's most infamous crime boss, Peter Parker could finally meet a live-action Miles Morales in the next saga, setting the course for Holland to eventually lay down the mantle and pass it on to a younger actor.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on May 1, 2026, while Spider-Man 4 will reportedly be released in July 2026.