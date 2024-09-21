A new rumor suggests that one popular MCU character could have a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday when the movie releases in 2026.

The fifth Avengers movie, Doomsday, has already had its fair share of production bumps, with Jonathan Majors' arrest and eventual firing requiring major changes to the originally planned Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

The new Doomsday title was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, along with the returns of Robert Downey Jr. (now playing Doctor Doom) and the Russo Brothers, all of whom last worked with Marvel on Avengers: Endgame.

Rumored Big Avengers 5 Role for MCU Favorite

Marvel

Scooper Daniel Richtman shared a new rumor on his Patreon account suggesting Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is reportedly set to "have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday."

This rumor has not been confirmed by Marvel, Holland, or anyone else involved, but Richtman reported that Holland's role — if the rumors are true — "will be more significant than it was in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame."

Richtman added that reportedly, Marvel has "a plan in place" to combat potential shooting schedule conflicts for Holland, as Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man 4 reportedly seem to be filming "in early 2025:"

"I’ve confirmed that Tom Holland is returning and will have a major role in 'Avengers: Doomsday.' With both 'Spider-Man 4' and 'Doomsday' scheduled to film in early 2025, some were unsure how he would manage both projects, but it seems they have a plan in place. Holland's role in 'Doomsday' will be more significant than it was in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Endgame.'"

Tom Holland's Avengers 5 Return

Again, as of now, Richtman's report is just a rumor and not anything confirmed or official. And, even if it is true right now, there is still plenty of time before filming even begins on Avengers: Doomsday, and plans can change at any point.

This rumor does align with another Richtman shared, suggesting that Marvel and Sony are aiming for a new agreement that would allow Holland's Peter Parker to appear in more movies besides those in his Spider-Man franchise.

However, as is the case with any rumor involving Spider-Man and the MCU, it is always important to take it with a grain of salt, as anything involving Spider-Man film rights is shrouded in corporate dispute.

The agreement between Marvel and Sony over Spider-Man ownership rights is notoriously strict and has seemingly been re-negotiated several times.

But, if the rumor is true and an agreement for Avengers: Doomsday was found, it could mean exciting things for the wall-crawler, especially given the seeming importance of the Fantastic Four (a team Spider-Man is closely tied to in the comics) in Marvel's near future.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release on May 1, 2026.

See more about Avengers: Doomsday's expected cast here.