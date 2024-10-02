The wait for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 may be longer than most fans initially hoped for.

After 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home became one of the MCU's biggest hits (raking in nearly $2 billion in box office earnings), the wait for Spider-Man 4 has many on edge.

Tom Holland is already eagerly anticipating the story for his next Spidey movie, but with nearly three years having passed since No Way Home's debut, the sequel's release timeframe is still a bit of a mystery.

Later Expected Release for Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4

Marvel Studios

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared an update on the release date for Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man 4 on X (formerly Twitter).

Perez noted that Sony has an untitled movie set to hit theaters on July 27, 2025, wich is only nine months away. Not only did Perez say that was the original planned date for Spider-Man 4 but also that it has now been delayed to July 2026.

"This date was originally the set date for 'Spider-Man 4.' As of this moment, the film has been moved to July 2026."

In August, insider Daniel Richtman hinted at a July 2026 release for Spider-Man 4, corroborating Perez's more recent rumor.

What Will Happen With Spider-Man 4?

September 2024 came with a report placing Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton in line to direct Spider-Man 4. However, outside of that development, progress on the anticipated MCU sequel has been slow going.

The story for Spider-Man 4 was in development way back in late 2021 during No Way Home's press tour. Now, almost three years later, the film has yet to move out of pre-production and begin shooting.

Reportedly, filming is now lined up to start in May 2025, and Tom Holland and Zendaya are both expected to return for major roles. The big question is how exactly Zendaya's MJ will be used in the story after forgetting about Peter Parker's existence by the end of No Way Home the way the rest of the world did.

Previously, rumors pointed to Spider-Man 4 being a street-level adventure including heroes like Daredevil alongside the web-slinger. Conversely, more recent rumors have hinted at the movie being another Multiversal event in a similar vein to No Way Home after that film's critical and financial success.

Should filming commence next May, the expectation is that it will debut in between Avengers: Doomsday (May 1, 2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027). Storywise, Marvel could potentially place it somewhere different in the timeline, although no details have been made public about its story just yet.

Whichever direction Marvel and Sony take for Spider-Man's next solo adventure, anticipation is quickly building to see what happens such a long time after his last live-action appearance.

Spider-Man 4 is rumored to swing into theaters in 2026.