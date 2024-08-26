Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Gets New Release Window (Report)

A new update might finally reveal a release window for when audiences around the world will be able to see Tom Holland return as the MCU's Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4.

In August 2022, eight months after Spider-Man: No Way Home's release, former Sony Pictures executive Amy Pascal confirmed that Spider-Man 4 was in development. Sadly, that development has been slow-moving.

The process was even temporarily halted in 2023, as confirmed by Tom Holland, thanks to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Holland stated that they "[had] been having meetings" about Spider-Man 4 prior to the strike.

Many thought that Spider-Man 4 could be fated to drop on June 27, 2025, a date Sony Pictures currently holds for an untitled Marvel movie, which remains on the calendar. Sadly, the production timeline doesn't hold up, and there's no way the movie would make that release timeframe since it hasn't even started filming.

More recently, Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus stated that he expects Spider-Man 4 to be released after Daredevil: Born Again but before Avengers: Doomsday.

Insider Jeff Sneider also claimed that the film would be shot in September or October of this year, but this seems unlikely at this point, especially since there's been little to no official word.

The Direct published this 'Spider-Man 4 Release: When Will Tom Holland's Sequel Come Out?' prediction breakdown earlier this summer.

When Will MCU Spider-Man 4 Release?

Sony

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman's Patreon, Spider-Man 4's release window has been revealed.

Richtman noted that "Spider-Man 4 will now film next year" and is currently "slated to release [in July 2026]:"

"As expected, 'Spider-Man 4' will now film next year and is slated to release [in] July 2026 between 'Doomsday' and 'Secret Wars,' meaning that, yes, this is very likely gonna be another multiverse movie."

Important to note is that neither Sony Pictures nor Marvel Studios has officially commented on this report, and the information remains strictly rumor at this stage.

The Future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man

As Richtman said, if Spider-Man 4 does release between Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, then it will almost certainly be a Multiverse-themed movie. That's not to mention that many fans already expected Spidey to be involved in Avengers 5 from the get-go.

This news will undoubtedly sadden some. Many really wanted to see a street-level Spider-Man story in which the hero took on Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, fought Scorpion, maybe crossed paths with Black Cat, or even teamed up with Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

All of those don't necessarily fit perfectly with a Multiverse narrative, especially if the Avengers lose in Doomsday. This could lead to the creation of Battleworld, a patchwork reality filled with multiple different realities at once.

The silver lining to Spider-Man 4's placement could mean a reunion with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spideys could be imminent. After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel Studios is probably scrambling to continue capitalizing on returning nostalgia heroes.

Spider-Man 4 is currently expected to release in July 2026, but no release date has been officially announced.

Read more about Spider-Man 4 here:

9 Obscure Spider-Man Villains Perfect For Tom Holland’s Next MCU Movie

Spider-Man 4 Cast: Every MCU Character Likely to Appear

Spider-Man 4: Jacob Batalon Shares Hopeful Update on Ned's Return (Exclusive)