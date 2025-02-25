The man behind the MCU’s Wilson Fisk claimed that Spider-Man 4 will be missing some much-requested characters.

Vincent D’Onofrio Says Spider-Man 4 Won't Include Daredevil Leads

Marvel Studios

During an interview with Meltdown Press, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D’Onofrio responded to a remark about his Kingpin and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil having roles in 2026’s Spider-Man 4:

“Well, for you, we're not. You can ask that because we're not in ‘Spider-Man 4’, or at least nobody has told me that we are.”

MCU fans may remember another actor singing a similar tune whenever he was questioned about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield repeatedly denied that he was reprising Peter Parker for months in the lead-up to the 2021 sequel, but was firmly a part of the film anyway.

It is quite possible that D’Onofrio is telling the truth about his lack of a role in Spider-Man 4, which starts filming later this year, but audiences also shouldn’t count out the possibility that the Born Again performer was obscuring the truth.

Also of note is the fact that Vincent D’Onofrio specifically mentioned that he also has not been told if he’s appearing in Spider-Man 4. Considering that Marvel prefers to keep its secrets close to the vest, it could simply be that the studio hasn’t notified either actor of their upcoming commitment.

