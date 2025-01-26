Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Release Schedule Hints At Exact Episode Daredevil Will Appear

Daredevil will cross paths with the wall-crawling quipster in a specific episode of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Disney+ and Marvel Animation’s newest series is imminent! Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will explore the life and times of a Peter Parker Variant who was never brought under the mentorship of Tony Stark.

Seemingly a back-to-basics outing for the iconic teenage hero, Friendly Neighborhood is already wowing critics.

Here’s When Spider-Man Will Likely Meet Daredevil in His New Disney+ Show

Marvel Animation

The full schedule for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has been officially released. The first season of the animated Spidey program was already confirmed to release in multi-episode blocks, but now each installment’s title is public knowledge.

The full breakdown of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s season can be seen below (via Spider-Man on X (formerly Twitter)):

Marvel

Now, one of these episode titles, “Duel with the Devil” may jump out at fans, as it evokes a certain Man Without Fear through its use of the word “Devil.”

Where Spider-Man is concerned, there’s only one devil that fits the bill (Well, two, but best not to mention Mephisto’s role in the reviled One More Day) and that’s Matt Murdock himself, aka Daredevil!

Matt is confirmed to pop up in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. What’s more is that he’ll also be voiced by his live-action MCU actor, Charlie Cox.

Cox’s role in the cartoon was revealed back in 2022, but Marvel has thus far played coy about Ol’ Hornhead’s part in the series. Nevertheless, it seems as though Episode 6 is the one where Matt meets Peter Parker.

What Could Daredevil’s Story Be In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

With Daredevil’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man appearance set in stone, all that’s left is to speculate on what brings Matt Murdock into Spidey’s orbit.

Spider-Man and Daredevil have been pals and crime-fighting partners in the comics for decades. The two first met in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #16 which hit the comic rack in 1964 and was put together by the legendary duo of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

Although, their first encounter was not an amicable one. Spider-Man was hypnotized, forcing Daredevil to come to blows with young Parker.

Following that explosive first rendezvous, the Web-Slinger would later guest star in several issues of Daredevil. The first such book was released in 1966, written by Stan Lee and drawn by John Romita Sr.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, Spider-Man hasn’t exactly joined forces with Daredevil, but their civilian identities have indeed worked together. Matt served as Pete’s lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home when the boy found himself in hot water following his life as Peter Parker getting broadcast to the world.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is not canon to the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. It instead centers on another Peter in the expansive Marvel Multiverse. It can be assumed that this Spider-Man has not interacted with Daredevil yet, given that he’s so early in his superhero career.

Perhaps Peter, as overeager as ever, will get on Matt Murdock’s bad side initially. Considering that the episode is called “Duel with the Devil,” it seems like a given that, at the very least, they won’t be on the same page at first.

By the conclusion of the sixth episode though, the pair will likely be shooting webs and lobbing billy clubs toward a common enemy. Because at the end of the day, this is Marvel, after all.

Many fans yearn for a Spider-Man And Daredevil team-up in live-action. And while the two vigilantes could potentially share the screen in Spider-Man 4, for now, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the next best thing.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts on Wednesday, January 29, only on Disney+.