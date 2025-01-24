2025 Marvel Studios 'Spider-Man' Show Gets Strong First Reviews

Critic reviews for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man suggest Marvel Studios delivered yet another successful Spidey story.

Set to premiere January 29 on Disney+, Marvel Studios Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man explores Peter Parker's earliest days as the webhead but within an alternate timeline from the MCU.

According to reviews, the record-tying10-episode season succeeds with its original story, comic book-inspired animation, and Colman Domingo's performance of Norman Osborne who fills Tony Stark's role as Peter's mentor.

First Critic Reviews & Reactions for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Studios

Critics got the chance to preview Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ahead of its two-episode premiere on January 29 and to widely positive reviews.

Critic Michael Patterson praised Marvel Studios' first-ever animated Spidey series for having carved out "its own space," and further claiming, "Marvel has outdone itself:"

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' is so good. Extremely fun and action-packed with great character work, it quickly carves out its own space in a very crowded landscape of Spidey cartoons. Marvel has outdone itself, adding real substance to a very stylish show. Loved it!"

Muses of Media's B.M. was equally positive, admitting, "I was on the edge of my seat:"

"I can happily say that ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ is super good! From the first episode, I was on the edge of my seat. I loved the animation, the top-tier voice acting, and the fantastic action throughout all 10 episodes!"

In an additional post, B.M. celebrated Colman Domingo's "incomparable" vocal performance as Norman Osborne, saying, "10, 10, 10 across the board!"

"This part is dedicated to the incomparable @colmandomingo. No stranger to voice acting, Domingo's performance as Norman Osborn in ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ is outstanding! 10, 10, 10 across the board!"

While Comic Book's Chris Killian admitted a Spidey high school story is anything but new, he noted the series "offers just enough to keep the story fresh:"

"'Your Friendly Neighboorhood Spider-Man' features some snappy comic book inspired animation, a banger opening theme, and some top notch voice acting. While I feel like Spidey navigating high school is getting redundant, YFNS thankfully offers just enough to keep the story fresh."

Phase Hero's Brandon Davis admits the series doesn't quite compare with the critics' darling X-Men '97. But he had nothing but praise for the season's conclusion, posting, "Ending eps are AWESOME:"

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is a really good Spidey story. This take on Peter Parker is authentic and a great combination of comic & MCU lore. Ending eps are AWESOME. It doesn't reach the depths of 'X-Men '97' but it's one of Marvel Animations better entries, for sure."

Meanwhile, Tessa Smith from Mama's Geeky noted the show is "not too kiddy, not too adult," making it the "perfect show for families (check out why the show earned a historic rating here):

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' is going to be a hit with Marvel (esp. Marvel Comics) fans! There is so much packed in from fan favorite characters to Easter eggs from issues. A perfect show for families - not too kiddy, not too adult."

The positive reactions just kept coming with critic Shayhbaz commending Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for bringing "some of the BEST Spider-Man stories to life" and the "surprises" of each episode:"

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' is SPECTACULAR! All 10 episodes deliver an electrifying, web-slinging adventure. With a fresh art style and AMAZING voice acting, it brings some of the BEST Spider-Man stories to life! Every episode packs enough surprises to keep you hooked!"

True to the show's name, Leo Rydel from Geekly Goods pointed out that this Spider-Man is "really protecting the neighborhood:"

"YOOOOO!!!! I watched 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' and LOVED it! The animation feels like classic Lee/Ditko comics, and Hudson Thames is perfect as Spidey. I love the heartfelt, down-to-earth moments—he’s really protecting the neighborhood!"

Fandom Wire's Joshua Ryan specifically acknowledged the show's use of "the multiverse" in bringing "fresh visions and perspective to fan-favorite characters:"

"I watched all 10 episodes of 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' and had a blast with it! It feels nostalgic of the classic 90's animated series I grew up on while using the multiverse to bring fresh visions and perspective to fan-favorite characters."

The Direct's own Aeron Eclarinal called the Marvel series "an absolute thrill ride" and a "MUST-SEE" for fans of the web-head:

"'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' is an absolute thrill ride! The animation is incredible, the storylines are unexpected, & the action sequences are amazing! I've seen all 10 episodes & I can proudly say that this is a MUST-SEE for Spider-Man fans"

Despite never quite getting on board with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's animation style, The Direct's Jack McBryan explained, "it does almost everything else right:"

"I was skeptical of 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' but I ended up really enjoying it! Never got sold on the animation, but it does almost everything else right. Love the fresh takes on all the Spidey characters & the writing especially. Best Spider-Man show since Spectacular!"

Why Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Reviews Matter

While the Spider-Man name alone is sure to generate viewership, it's also a tough act to live up to, especially in comparison with Sony Animation's Spider-Verse films.

This is why the positive buzz surrounding Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man could swing this animated project to new heights, and even more so since it's free of MCU canon complications and complaints.

Still, what's truly impressive about these reviews is that critics didn't just feel it was a "fresh" story but one that needed to be told. Whether audiences agree will be the true test.

But as the wait continues for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man 4, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man may prove to be the perfect palette cleanser post-Sony's abysmal Spider-Man Universe, while also being a potential new contender in fan rankings for top Spider-Man projects.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuts Wednesday, January 29.