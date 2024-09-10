Disney+'s New Spider-Man Show Gets First Official Look (Photos)

The hype surrounding Marvel Studios Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is ramping up as new content for the upcoming Disney+ series emerges online.

The new animated Spider-Man series, which was formerly titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year, is set in an alternate Earth where Norman Osborn is the one who mentors Peter Parker as he decides to become Spider-Man to protect New York from dangerous villains.

2024's D23 event managed to showcase an exciting look at the new animated series, with exclusive footage at the event giving a sneak peek at Peter's unique origin story and the series' intro that is inspired by the comics.

New Comic Covers Unveil Special Look at MCU's Animated Spider-Man

Marvel Entertainment revealed a five-issue limited series that will serve as a prequel for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, written by Christos Gage and illustrated by artist Eric Gapstur.

The comic series is set to showcase Peter Parker's early days as Spider-Man while also introducing some of his supporting cast and iconic villains.

Marvel also unveiled two comic covers for the upcoming comic series. This marks the first public look at the animated series and its characters.

The first cover showcases a young Peter Parker wearing his own homemade suit as he swings into action:

Marvel

A closer look at the suit shows newly designed web shooters, his civilian clothes customized to fight crime, and an early version of his mask:

Marvel

For comparison, Tom Holland's homemade suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming consists of a red sleeveless hoodie with a spider logo with blue long johns inside it. His mask involves goggles and his self-manufactured web shooters:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Another comic cover pays homage to Amazing Fantasy #15 from 1962 which shows Spider-Man carrying a civilian above ground:

Marvel

Fans can pre-order the comics at any local comic shop in the United States and it is set to be available in stores on December 11.

What We Know About Disney+'s Spider-Man Series

This new prequel offers a fresh and first look at Marvel Animation's unique take on the web-slinging hero.

Disney+ and Marvel Animation are definitely taking a big swing with this version of Spider-Man (voiced by Hudson James) due to its large ensemble of supporting cast and villains that could elevate Peter Parker to greater heights.

In the same announcement, Christos Gage, the prequel comic writer, teased that there will be "surprising twists" in the story while also teasing a "brand new take on [Peter's] formative times [as Spider-Man:]"

"And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters - including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways - and some surprising twists!"

With Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) as his mentor, the pair's unlikely alliance is expected to be front and center while his friendship with future Runaways team member Nico Minoru provides a refreshing dynamic that fans have yet to see translated on the small screen.

Seeing Spider-Man butt heads and interact with other heroes like Doctor Strange and Daredevil alongside a string of new and familiar villains also allows the upcoming animated series to stand apart from the MCU's take as well as Sony's Spider-Verse.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is rumored to premiere on Disney+ this November.