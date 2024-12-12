Latest Spider-Verse 3 Update Suggests Release May Be Further Away Than We Thought

Fans could be waiting even longer than expected for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse if anything can be taken from new comments from one of its stars.

Initially slated to be released in March 2024, the third Spider-Verse movie has long been off Sony Pictures' official slate, with no update on when it will actually see the light of day.

It was originally delayed in July 2023, marking more than 17 months without an official release update from Sony or the creative behind the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Whether intentional or not, recent comments from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star Jharrel Jerome have fans worried about the release of the upcoming animated epic.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Miles G. Morales (aka the Multiversal alternate Miles teased at the end of Across the Spider-Verse) actor Jharrel Jerome revealed he has not recorded any voice lines for Spider-Verse 3.

When asked about work on the project, Jerome admitted, "I haven't [recorded anything]" before teasing that he is "excited to get back into it:"

"I haven't [recorded anything], but I also can't really say so much more because, you know, that's such a tight-knit ship. I don't even know much. I'm as much in the dark as you, but I'm excited to get back into it and see what they're thinking, especially involving my character. That was such a badass twist to the last one."

This has concerned some, as the film has been in the works for several years and is maybe not quite as far along in production as many may have thought.

Mere months ago, fans thought the Beyond the Spider-Verse marketing machine was about to kick into high gear with a stunning Miles Morales-themed mural that needs to be seen to be believed in New York City.

Why Is Spider-Verse 3 Taking So Long?

This is not the first time one of the movie's voice actors has come out saying they had not started recording for Spider-Verse 3.

In January, star Jake Johnson revealed he had yet to get back in the recording booth, telling fans on an appearance on the ReelBlend podcast, "My not recording truly means nothing" because things can "go fast:"

"Nothing. Well, I will say, I can’t say anything about (the release date), but I will say with recording of actors, things can go fast. So, my not recording truly means nothing. If you find out the animators hadn’t started animating, then that’s a different thing. But there’s really no breaking news from a voiceover actor. Even if we try to break it. If they wanted to… like I did a movie for Wildwood Studios. I might be saying that wrong. If I am, I feel embarrassed. But I recorded my entire role in one day."

At the time, that was not all the worrying; however, now, nearly a year later, some eyebrows may be raised knowing that actors still have not started recording their lines.

Johnson's co-star Karan Soni followed this up in August, mentioning in a conversation with ScreenRant, "We're going to start recording for that one in a few months." This "few months" comment could mean that recording is imminent, but Jharrel Jerome has just not gotten the call yet.

This comes amid reports of creative differences behind the scenes of Spider-Verse 3, causing potential further delays to the film.

As for when fans will see Beyond the Spider-Verse swing into theaters, that remains a massive question mark. If recording has not started yet, then a release date sometime in 2025 feels highly unlikely at this point.

While fans may bristle with this fact, it certainly seems like Sony Pictures is allowing the Beyond the Spider-Verse team to really get the movie right before they announce anything official.

At the time of its delay, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller admitted that the film would come out "when it is ready" and that the production team would "take the time it takes to make it great" (read more about the Spider-Verse 3 delay here).

So, even though it has already been a tough wait for fans who thought they were going to get more of their Spider-Verse fix immediately after 2023's Across the Spider-Verse, it is looking as though they will have to wait even longer than expected for this trilogy to come to an end.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has no officially listed release date.