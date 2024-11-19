After months of uncertainty surrounding the film, Spider-Verse 3 marketing may be just about to kick off.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been a long time coming. The third film in the super-powered Multiverse trilogy was first announced after the second Spider-Verse movie was split into two.

While Beyond the Spider-Verse was initially set to come out almost immediately after 2023's Across the Spider-Verse, it eventually got delayed indefinitely with no real indication when the epic threequel would see the light of day.

Spider-Verse 3 Marketing Seemingly Emerges

X

Fans are in shock as supposed Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse marketing appeared on the streets of New York City.

Posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @phil_spvrs was an image that seems to be promoting the upcoming film with a massive neon white spider logo located at 140 W 15th St in New York City fashioned to look like that of series protagonist Miles Morales.

While its relation to the Spider-Verse franchise has yet to be confirmed, the Chelsea, New York mural is believed to be representing a kickoff to Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse 3 marketing campaign. The symbol has the exact same line styling of the theatrical Spider-Verse logo, and Chelsea played a key role in Across the Spider-Verse as the in-universe home to Hailee Steinfeld's Spider-Gwen/Gwen Stacy.

With the Brazillian comic convention, CCXP, taking place from Thursday, December 5 to December 8, and the emergence of this giant neon spider, some have wondered if the new Spider-Verse movie could get an update at the event.

X

As pointed out by X user @phil_spvrs, Across the Spider-Verse got its first look back at CCXP 2022, so debuting a sneak peek at Beyond the Spider-Verse two years later at the very same event could make sense.

In response to this piece of Spidey-themed wall art, insider Alex Perez posted that "December’s gonna be a lovely time of year for [Spider-Man] fans:"

"The My Cosmic Circus Discord already heard this a while back, so you guys are missing out if you haven’t logged in yet, but I heard a rumor through the grapevine that December’s gonna be a lovely time of year for fans. Still need to verify it with more certainty, so stay tuned."

Perez also shared an image of fellow Spider-Person Gwen Stacy's universe from the Spider-Verse movies, with the caption, "It's starting..."

Beyond the Spider-Verse remains without a release date; however, with production ongoing, that could change at any point, with several blank spots on the Sony Pictures calendar coming up in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

What Is Next For Spider-Verse 3?

For fans, this Spider-Verse 3 news may feel a bit like it has come out of nowhere.

Since the film was delayed last summer, news surrounding the movie has been scarce.

Just about a year ago, audiences were told the team behind Beyond the Spider-Verse was "knee-deep" in production, with no word of when a release date may come:

"We’re in production…we’re really excited about where the story is going. I think it’s a very satisfying conclusion to the trilogy, and it’s as emotional as the other ones…we’re knee-deep in it."

The movie has to come out eventually, though, as Sony Pictures hopes to wrap up the Spider-Verse trilogy.

Work on Beyond the Spider-Verse reportedly dates back to even before Across the Spider-Verse came to theaters. This means (at least) a release date announcement could be imminent, finally planting the Spider-Verse flag back in the Sony Pictures calendar.

Recent reports indicated that Spider-Verse 3 may not see the light of day until 2027, but those were seemingly debunked by the composer of the movie, Daniel Pemberton.

If that is not the case, then the Spider-Verse team could be prepping a full-on coming-out party at this year's CCXP event, kicking off the marketing campaign and announcing a release date for some time in 2026 (or maybe 2025 if fans are lucky).

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has no public release date.