Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally dated for March 2024; however, for various reasons, that date never came to pass. Instead, it is now set to swing its way into theaters on June 4, 2027.

Now, Hailee Steinfeld has finally spoken out about the film's many release delays, providing fans with an update on its current production status (and it actually sounds pretty reassuring).

The upcoming third and final Spider-Verse film was recently put back on the Marvel movie calendar after being delayed indefinitely in 2023. .

Hailee Steinfeld Talks Spider-Verse 3's Long Production & Many Delays

Hailee Steinfeld broke her silence on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, talking about the film after it was finally given a new release date.

Speaking to MTV while promoting her new movie, Sinners, the Spider-Gwen star addressed the long-awaited third Spider-Verse movie, revealing that she is "well into" recording dialogue for the movie:

Q: "Have you recorded stuff? Yes?" A: "Yeah. We are well into that thing." Q: "Do I know as much about 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' as you do?" A: "Yeah"

About the lengthy wait between Spider-Verse 3 and 2023's Across the Spider-Verse, Steinfeld posited that "you have got to trust the process," insinuating that the movie will be worth the wait:

"Listen, that is the thing, you have got to trust the process. If there is one thing that I have learned with that, it is that. You put it into their hands, and you are gonna end up with something masterful, so you just gotta go with it."

The Ongoing Beyond The Spider-Verse Saga

This recording update will be good news to fans following the ongoing Beyond the Spider-Verse saga since its initial delay.

As recently as January, stars of the movie had been quoted as saying they had not heard anything about recording, as there were "a lot of things being figured out." That seems to have changed, as Steinfeld indicated that she is "well into" the recording process.

Beyond the Spider-Verse has been through the wringer in development, so it will be nice to hear that the movie is gaining some momentum after years of ups and downs.

It has been reported that Spider-Verse 3's lengthy delay was due to a massive creative overhaul behind the scenes, as Sony "scrapped most of Beyond the Spider-Verse for creative reasons."

Those initial reports have since been put into question, but it does not explain why the wait for the third and final Spider-Verse movie has been so long.

One has to remember that Beyond the Spider-Verse was originally dated for a mere nine months after the release of Across the Spider-Verse.

Of course, the studio quickly abandoned that plan, but it does beg the question of what exactly happened behind the scenes that caused Sony and Marvel to change course so drastically.

The most likely answer is that the movie simply ballooned in ambition and became something that could not happen in a matter of months, being taken back to the drawing board so that the creatives' collective vision could be realized to its full potential.

According to one of the animators behind Across the Spider, the upcoming third film has been described as an Avengers: Endgame-like event that will do things never seen before in animation.

That sounds like something the studio would want to get right. So, if things were not coming together early on, pulling it back and pushing it by several years may have been the right call.